Editors Guild, Bangladesh condemns digital security case against editors over aid embezzlement reports
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 01:07 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 01:07 AM BdST
The Editors Guild, Bangladesh, has condemned the case started against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three others over a report on the alleged embezzlement of aid in Thakurgaon during the coronavirus crisis.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Guild said: "The case filed under the Digital Security Act is not acceptable to the journalists. The Editors Guild believes that the case against the editors is tantamount to harassment and an infringement of the right to free speech and press freedom."
A local leader of the ruling Awami League’s affiliate Swechchhasebak League subsequently started the case under Sections 25, 29 and 31 of the law that involve offences, such as publishing of offensive, false, defamatory or fear-inducing data or information.
Besides Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker and two others – Shaon Amin and Rahim Shubho – have also been named in the case.
The Guild expressed deep concern over the matter and joined a growing number of rights and journalist groups in calling for the immediate withdrawal of the case.
"The Editors Guild believes a vested quarter is trying to create a conflict between the government and the media through a case such as this," Guild President Mozammel Babu said in the statement.
"We request the police not to harass the editors. The Editors Guild demands the safety and security of journalists. The aggrieved person could have lodged a complaint with the Press Council and issued a rejoinder. We condemn any form of harassment and urge the relevant person to withdraw the case."
