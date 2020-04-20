Home > Media

Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 20 Apr 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 06:09 PM BdST

A senior journalist of Prothom Alo has tested positive for the coronavirus amid a surge in infections across Bangladesh.

The Bangla-language newspaper said its news staff and other employees are working from home.

“One of our senior journalists has tested positive for the coronavirus. Prothom Alo will ensure all sorts of support, including medical aid, for him and his family,” Sharifuzzaman Pintu, head of reporting at the newspaper, told bdnews24.com.

A report in the newspaper said the journalist had been in isolation at home for some days. He was later admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on Monday.

“Amid this crisis, Prothom Alo will continue publishing news in print and online while keeping the head office shut,” the report added.

There have been reports of several other journalists testing positive for COVID-19 amid the nationwide shutdown while Deepto TV suspended news broadcast for two weeks.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh reached 101 after 10 more fatalities were recorded in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday. The number of confirmed cases surged by 492 in the same period, taking the tally to 2,948, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

