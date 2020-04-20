Home > Media

CJA warns against misuse of special powers to muzzle media coverage of pandemic

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 07:36 PM BdST

The Commonwealth Journalists Association has warned its member states against misuse of extraordinary powers to silence independent media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The states have assumed the powers while responding to the pandemic, but CJA is “deeply concerned” that the powers “may have the effect of criminalising the work of journalists”.

These may also “arbitrarily restrict” the ability of the news media to scrutinise the actions of governments and report in the public interest, the association said in a statement on Monday.

“The CJA regrets that in some member states, governments have been using emergency and special powers to influence media reporting on the crisis, to restrict media access to sources of information, and to harass or arrest journalists who publish news critical of government,” it said.

The CJA also said that efforts to tackle the pandemic “must not be allowed to undermine the democratic values”.

It called on the governments to support the critical role of independent media in reporting on all aspects of the unfolding pandemic.

“The CJA recognises that in order to respond to the public health emergency  it may be necessary for governments to introduce emergency measures which restrict certain freedoms, but it reminds  governments that those powers should be exercised proportionately, transparently, and only for the temporary purpose of dealing with the emergency,” the statement read.

“The dissemination of accurate news and well-informed discussion about the impact of the pandemic nationally and globally is vital “if governments are to maintain public trust, to ensure fair treatment of vulnerable minorities and to avoid social tensions and distress”, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) are pictured during a photo session at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkey shuts Saudi, UAE news websites

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2020. Trump has figured out the answer to one of the less important questions of 2020: How do you run a presidential campaign amid a pandemic? (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

How US crackdown on Chinese media backfired

Four Deepto TV journalists infected

The coronavirus pandemic has driven interest in uplifting headlines way, way up. (Shaw Nielsen/The New York Times)

The news is making people anxious

Advertisers shun media coverage of COVID-19

Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies

Bangladesh’s The Independent stops printing

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” in New York, Dec 18, 2015. The New York Times

Late-night TV is back in the US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.