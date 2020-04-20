CJA warns against misuse of special powers to muzzle media coverage of pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 07:36 PM BdST
The Commonwealth Journalists Association has warned its member states against misuse of extraordinary powers to silence independent media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
The states have assumed the powers while responding to the pandemic, but CJA is “deeply concerned” that the powers “may have the effect of criminalising the work of journalists”.
These may also “arbitrarily restrict” the ability of the news media to scrutinise the actions of governments and report in the public interest, the association said in a statement on Monday.
“The CJA regrets that in some member states, governments have been using emergency and special powers to influence media reporting on the crisis, to restrict media access to sources of information, and to harass or arrest journalists who publish news critical of government,” it said.
The CJA also said that efforts to tackle the pandemic “must not be allowed to undermine the democratic values”.
It called on the governments to support the critical role of independent media in reporting on all aspects of the unfolding pandemic.
“The CJA recognises that in order to respond to the public health emergency it may be necessary for governments to introduce emergency measures which restrict certain freedoms, but it reminds governments that those powers should be exercised proportionately, transparently, and only for the temporary purpose of dealing with the emergency,” the statement read.
“The dissemination of accurate news and well-informed discussion about the impact of the pandemic nationally and globally is vital “if governments are to maintain public trust, to ensure fair treatment of vulnerable minorities and to avoid social tensions and distress”, it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Digital Security Act case against editors huge blow to press freedom: SCBA
- CJA warns against misuse of special powers to muzzle media coverage of pandemic
- Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus
- Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
- The US tried to teach China a lesson about the media. It backfired
- Deepto TV suspends news broadcast after four journalists contract coronavirus
- The news is making people anxious. You’ll never believe what they’re reading instead
- Advertisers shun coronavirus coverage, hastening news media battle for survival
- Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies at 70
- Coronavirus crisis forces Bangladesh newspaper The Independent to halt printing
Most Read
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Three infected with coronavirus in Dhaka’s Japan Garden City
- Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- ‘My own breath feels toxic’: Service providers in gripping fear in Benapole
- As US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America
- Shoppers keep crowding Dhaka kitchen markets to spark major concerns amid lockdown