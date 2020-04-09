Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies at 70
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 02:52 AM BdST
Journalist Roushanuzzaman, who worked in several local and international media in Bangladesh, has died at the age of 70.
He breathed his last at his residence in Dhaka’s Uttara on Wednesday, Mustafizur Rahman, chief reporter of the New Age, said.
His sister Rosy Akhter said he had been suffering from lung problems since February.
He will be buried today at the Uttara Sector-4 graveyard after Namaz-e-Janaza at the Sector-7 mosque at 10:00am, Rosy said.
Roushanuzzaman started his career spanning over four decades as the campus correspondent of state media Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha while studying at Dhaka University’s history department.
After getting the master’s degree, he joined BSS as a staff correspondent.
Roushanuzzaman took training from the Thomson Foundation. He worked for the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph and international news agency AFP.
He had also worked for United News of Bangladesh, Dhaka Courier, the Financial Express and the Holiday.
He went on retirement in December 2017 as the associate editor of the New Age.
The National Press Club issued a condolence message over the death of the veteran journalist.
Born on October 10, 1949, in Rajbari, Roushanuzzaman is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.
