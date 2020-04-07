Home > Media

Coronavirus crisis forces Bangladesh newspaper The Independent to halt printing

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2020 03:50 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 03:50 AM BdST

Bangladesh’s English-language daily The Independent has stopped publishing its print version amid the coronavirus crisis that has hit the newspaper industry hard.

It will resume the print edition once the situation normalises, its Executive Editor Shamim Abdullah Zahedy told bdnews24.com on Monday.

He said the print edition of the newspaper will be available on Tuesday, but not from Wednesday for now.

“We are giving maximum priority to the health and safety of our journalists and staff,” Shamim said.

He also said never since its launch in 1996 has the daily broadsheet faced such a crisis.

“The Independent newspaper has decided to stop its print edition from April 08 (Wednesday) amid the prevailing COVID-19 risks and challenges in newspaper distribution,” the newspaper said in a report.

The Independent Editor M Shamsur Rahman, in a Facebook post on Monday, said, “The newspaper had been in circulation for over the past 25 years. But currently our distribution has taken a major blow due to this pandemic.”

Some other national and local newspapers have also stopped printing as the number of circulations has dropped sharply due to fears of infection.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” in New York, Dec 18, 2015. The New York Times

Late-night TV is back in the US

Shah Sultan Ahmed

2 journalists assaulted ‘for revealing aid graft’

How coronavirus has hit the media

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook aims $100m at media hit by virus

Elizabeth Green, a founder of Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organisation reporting on education issues, in Washington.TJ KIRKPATRICK

Bail out journalists. Let newspaper chains die

Manab Zamin stops printing

A woman reads a copy of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano as she waits for the canonisation ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, Apr 27, 2014. REUTERS/FILE

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

Media outlets change services over virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.