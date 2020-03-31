How coronavirus has hit the media in Bangladesh
Reazul Bashar and Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 05:20 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 05:20 AM BdST
The news media have worked through wars and natural disasters, but the microscopic novel coronavirus has shaken the industry and its way of work much like it has done to the rest of the world.
In Bangladesh, it has shuttered down a number of newspapers while some have stopped publishing print editions with the readers fearing infection from things outside of their homes.
Housebound amid a nationwide shutdown, they are glued to the TV and internet, but the electronic media have to bring changes in the way of their work as well due to the outbreak and restrictions on movement.
A senior journalist of a leading daily, who usually spends all the day chasing news, is reporting from home now.
“I am staying at home at least for the people close to me if not for myself. They will be at risk if I get infected,” the journalist said.
The news-hungry reporters and photojournalists are not rushing to the spots now with important briefings and meetings being held online.
“Most of the workers have been granted permission to work from home in the current circumstance. I am also not going out unless it’s urgent,” Miraj Shams, a staff reporter of the Daily Samakal, said.
He said he needs to go out some times as he works on trade and essential consumer products. “I need to visit office once as well because the business page is being published. But there aren’t many people at office,” he said.
A TV reporter said they have made rota in such a way that the staff are staying at office for three straight days and taking the next three days off.
Tushar Abdullah, head of news at Somoy TV, said, “There is no stopping. We must deliver the news. We are working in 12-hour shifts taking every other day off.”
He claimed Somoy has put in place measures for protecting their staff from the virus.
“We’ve arranged whatever is possible, such as transportation and protection inside the office,” he said.
With the government and private offices shut and gathering banned, there are fewer incidents to report now, which has made it easier to publish news with limited workforce, journalists from the newsrooms said.
