Mozammel Babu becomes president of Editors Guild
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST
Mozammel Babu, editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television, has become the new president of The Editors Guild, Bangladesh, formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism.
His appointment on a one-year term came at an executive committee meeting of the Guild at the bdnews24.com offices on Monday.
Babu succeeds the Guild's founding president and bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, who had been serving in the role since Jan 4, 2019.
Khalidi proposed to dissolve the present committee, which had been serving in its capacity for more than a year, and it was passed unanimously by the members.
Chaired by Khalidi, the meeting was attended by Babu, Reza, DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Mohammed Manzurul Islam, Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury, Maasranga TV Chief News Editor Rezwanul Haque Raza, Desh Television Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak, Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell, and ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun. Will warnings work?
As Bangladesh scrambles to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving in Bangladesh from abroad. IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora warns that anyone disobeying the requirement will be dealt with stringent measures, including a fine. Do you think the warning will work?
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mobile court jails Kurigram journalist after midnight arrest
- Associated Press closes DC office after journalist shows coronavirus symptoms
- Editors' Council concerned by digital security case against Manab Zamin Editor Matiur, 31 others
- Family files GD over missing photojournalist Kajol
- Myanmar army sues Reuters for criminal defamation: police
- Surge of virus misinformation stumps Facebook and Twitter
- HuffPost’s top editor leaves for a podcasting company
- Why the success of The New York Times may be bad news for journalism
- Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong media baron, is arrested over role in protests
- Inside The Wall Street Journal, tensions rise over ‘sick man’ China headline
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms three new coronavirus cases
- Government orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for returnees from abroad
- Govt shuts all educational institutions until Mar 31 amid virus scare
- Bangladesh defers start of suspension on arrivals from Europe to Monday noon
- How effective home quarantine is for Bangladesh to fight coronavirus
- Govt removes DC Sultana Pervin, three other officials after jailing of reporter
- Quarantined Bangladeshi returnees from Italy demonstrate in Gazipur
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Saudi-returnee penalised for breaking quarantine in Manikganj
- Man escapes from Dhaka hospital ahead of coronavirus testing