Home > Media

Mozammel Babu becomes president of Editors Guild

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST

Mozammel Babu, editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television, has become the new president of The Editors Guild, Bangladesh, formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism.

His appointment on a one-year term came at an executive committee meeting of the Guild at the bdnews24.com offices on Monday.

Babu succeeds the Guild's founding president and bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, who had been serving in the role since Jan 4, 2019.

Khalidi proposed to dissolve the present committee, which had been serving in its capacity for more than a year, and it was passed unanimously by the members.

Gazi TV and Sarabangla.net Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza then proposed Babu's name for the presidency which received immediate support from the outgoing president.

Chaired by Khalidi, the meeting was attended by Babu, Reza, DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Mohammed Manzurul Islam, Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury, Maasranga TV Chief News Editor Rezwanul Haque Raza, Desh Television Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak, Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell, and ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun. Will warnings work?

As Bangladesh scrambles to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving in Bangladesh from abroad. IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora warns that anyone disobeying the requirement will be dealt with stringent measures, including a fine. Do you think the warning will work? 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mobile court jails journalist in Kurigram

Coronavirus: Associated Press shuts DC office

Editors' Council concerned by case against Matiur

Photojournalist Kajol reported missing

Myanmar army sues Reuters for criminal defamation

A demonstration of hand sanitiser at a readiness training session for the coronavirus at a hospital in Northridge, Calif,  March 3, 2020. The New York Times

Virus misinformation floods Facebook, Twitter

HuffPost editor leaves for podcasting company

The media tycoon Jimmy Lai at his office at the headquarters of Next Media Group in Hong Kong on Aug 22, 2019. The New York Times

HK media baron held over role in protests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.