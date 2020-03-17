Mozammel Babu becomes president of Editors Guild

His appointment on a one-year term came at an executive committee meeting of the Guild at the bdnews24.com offices on Monday.

Babu succeeds the Guild's founding president and bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, who had been serving in the role since Jan 4, 2019.

Khalidi proposed to dissolve the present committee, which had been serving in its capacity for more than a year, and it was passed unanimously by the members.

Gazi TV and Sarabangla.net Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza then proposed Babu's name for the presidency which received immediate support from the outgoing president.

Chaired by Khalidi, the meeting was attended by Babu, Reza, DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Mohammed Manzurul Islam, Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury, Maasranga TV Chief News Editor Rezwanul Haque Raza, Desh Television Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak, Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell, and ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun. Will warnings work?

As Bangladesh scrambles to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving in Bangladesh from abroad. IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora warns that anyone disobeying the requirement will be dealt with stringent measures, including a fine. Do you think the warning will work?