bdnews24.com launches special website on Bangabandhu and his legacy

The event was celebrated by another centenarian, Ishaque Ali Master, with the history of working for the Awami League with Bangabandhu. Ali launched the website on Tuesday by using a computer mouse from his home in Kushtia, his birthplace.



“Bangabandhu’s life is a great episode in history. I am very happy to see the year-long programme taken by bdnews24.com to share that history,” he said in a message.

Ali said the new generation should research more on him and appreciate the legacy of Bangabandhu and his deeds. “It is because of Bangabandhu that Bangladesh became an independent nation. We have seen the British and Pakistani rulers governing the country before our independence. We have seen people living an inhuman life -- weighed down by unfulfilled basic needs.”

“It was Bangabandhu whose heart was filled with the urge to guide this nation to the right path; and he was successful in doing so.”

bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi said of the website: “It will shape up into a repository of information about our Liberation War and the man behind it for generations to come. As we continue to add more content to the website, it will be one of the most important reference points for researchers and young learners. A team of senior newsroom editors will curate the content to make the website into a trusted source of information.”

The special website, bangla.bdnews24.com/mujib100, chronicles special reports and interviews written by the news publisher’s senior reporters and curated by editors. It also offers a trove of opinions and rare photographs of different chapters in the life of the Father of the Nation.