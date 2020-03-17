bdnews24.com launches special website on Bangabandhu and his legacy
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2020 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 08:04 PM BdST
bdnews24.com has launched a special website to highlight Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his legacy, joining the glorious celebrations of the independence leader’s birth centenary.
The event was celebrated by another centenarian, Ishaque Ali Master, with the history of working for the Awami League with Bangabandhu. Ali launched the website on Tuesday by using a computer mouse from his home in Kushtia, his birthplace.
“Bangabandhu’s life is a great episode in history. I am very happy to see the year-long programme taken by bdnews24.com to share that history,” he said in a message.
“It was Bangabandhu whose heart was filled with the urge to guide this nation to the right path; and he was successful in doing so.”
bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi said of the website: “It will shape up into a repository of information about our Liberation War and the man behind it for generations to come. As we continue to add more content to the website, it will be one of the most important reference points for researchers and young learners. A team of senior newsroom editors will curate the content to make the website into a trusted source of information.”
The special website, bangla.bdnews24.com/mujib100, chronicles special reports and interviews written by the news publisher’s senior reporters and curated by editors. It also offers a trove of opinions and rare photographs of different chapters in the life of the Father of the Nation.
