Mobile court jails Kurigram journalist after midnight arrest
A mobile court in Kurigram has jailed a local journalist on drug possession charges after law enforcement picked him up from his home in the middle of the night.
The drive on the home of Ariful Islam, the Kurigram district correspondent of Bangla Tribune, in the early hours of Friday was led by the district administration's Executive Magistrate Rintu Bikash Chakma.
It came 10 months after Ariful criticised the district administration in a report run by Bangla Tribune on May 19 last year. In it, he highlighted Kurigram's Deputy Commissioner Sultana Parvin's purported intention to name a government pond in the town after herself following its renovation.
Ariful's wife Mostarima Nitu told reporters that a group of law enforcers began knocking on the door of their residence around 12am Friday.
Later, about 14-15 men stormed into the home and started assaulting Ariful before dragging him out of the house, said Nitu.
Executive Magistrate Rintu told reporters that the drive, conducted by a joint taskforce of police, ansar and narcotics control department personnel, was launched on the basis of specific allegations against Ariful.
"Ariful was arrested after we recovered 450ml of liquor and 100g of cannabis from his home during the drive. He later admitted to his wrongdoings before a mobile court and was subsequently sentenced to a year in jail and fined Tk 50,000."
Ariful lives with his family in the district town's Charuapara.
