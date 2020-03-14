Home > Media

Associated Press closes DC office after journalist shows coronavirus symptoms

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST

The Associated Press is temporarily closing its office from Friday in Washington, DC after one of its staff journalists, who had direct contact with a possible coronavirus patient, showed some symptoms of illness, the AP reported.

The staffer was one of hundreds of journalists at a journalism convention last week in New Orleans where an attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus, the news agency said in a news report.

A colleague of the journalist in the DC office also showed some symptoms and the AP told staffers there to work from home until at least Tuesday, according to the report.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

Coronavirus: Associated Press shuts DC office

Editors' Council concerned by case against Matiur

Photojournalist Kajol reported missing

Myanmar army sues Reuters for criminal defamation

A demonstration of hand sanitiser at a readiness training session for the coronavirus at a hospital in Northridge, Calif,  March 3, 2020. The New York Times

Virus misinformation floods Facebook, Twitter

HuffPost editor leaves for podcasting company

The media tycoon Jimmy Lai at his office at the headquarters of Next Media Group in Hong Kong on Aug 22, 2019. The New York Times

HK media baron held over role in protests

A Chinese flag flutters at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China Oct 25, 2019. REUTERS

WSJ: tensions rise over ‘sick man’ China headline

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.