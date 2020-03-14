Associated Press closes DC office after journalist shows coronavirus symptoms
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST
The Associated Press is temporarily closing its office from Friday in Washington, DC after one of its staff journalists, who had direct contact with a possible coronavirus patient, showed some symptoms of illness, the AP reported.
The staffer was one of hundreds of journalists at a journalism convention last week in New Orleans where an attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus, the news agency said in a news report.
A colleague of the journalist in the DC office also showed some symptoms and the AP told staffers there to work from home until at least Tuesday, according to the report.
