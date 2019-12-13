bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST
Arnab Majumder, a young sports journalist working at bdnews24.com as a sub-editor, has died at the age of only 27.
Also known by the nickname Dipayan, he went out of home at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka on Friday afternoon to buy medicine when he fell sick, his uncle Nikhil Majumder said.
Arnab was taken to the KC Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in the neighbourhood with the help of police when he fell unconscious at the pharmacy.
The doctor at the emergency department said he had already died, Nikhil said.
Arnab lived at the home of his uncle in the capital. He started working in the media while studying computer science and engineering in a private university. it was his love for sports that drove him to pick sports journalism.
Before joining bdnews24.com in October, he had worked with The Daily Samakal’s sports news team for three years.
Nikhil said Jhunu asked Arnab to take some medicine when he had told his mother over phone in the afternoon about his stomach pain.
Police later informed the family about his death.
Doctor Khalid Hossain of the KC Hospital’s emergency department said Arnab was brought to the hospital at 1:40pm.
“He had actually died by then. There was nothing to do,” he added.
Citing the family, the physician said Arnab’s blood pressure was a little high.
“It appears from everything that he might have died from a heart attack,” he added.
Arnab’s elder uncle Pradeep Majumder started for their family home on Nikhil Nath Road in Netrakona town later after the hospital handed the body to the relatives.
Arnab’s last rites would be held on Friday night, Sudeep said.
A bdnews24.com spokesman said: “Always smiling, Arnab was very dear to his colleagues. He used the name ‘Dipayan Arnab’ to write as well. It’s difficult for us to accept his passing in such a manner. The bdnews24.com family is profoundly saddened by the loss.”
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has condoled his death. A condolence message was shown on the giant screen at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka during a match of the Bangabandhu BPL T20 tournament in the evening.
