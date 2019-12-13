bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27

Also known by the nickname Dipayan, he went out of home at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka on Friday afternoon to buy medicine when he fell sick, his uncle Nikhil Majumder said.

Arnab was taken to the KC Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in the neighbourhood with the help of police when he fell unconscious at the pharmacy.

The doctor at the emergency department said he had already died, Nikhil said.

Arnab’s father Dilip Kumar Majumder had died earlier. His mother Jhunu Rani Sarker is a retired nurse living in their home in Netrakona. Arnab’s only sister Subhadra Urmila Majumder is a physician pursuing higher studies in India’s Chennai.

Arnab lived at the home of his uncle in the capital. He started working in the media while studying computer science and engineering in a private university. it was his love for sports that drove him to pick sports journalism.

Before joining bdnews24.com in October, he had worked with The Daily Samakal’s sports news team for three years.

Nikhil said Jhunu asked Arnab to take some medicine when he had told his mother over phone in the afternoon about his stomach pain.

Police later informed the family about his death.

Dakshinkhan Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Ibrahim told bdnews24.com: “The pharmacy owner told us that Arnab fell on the street when he went to buy medicine. We took him to the hospital when the locals called us.”

Doctor Khalid Hossain of the KC Hospital’s emergency department said Arnab was brought to the hospital at 1:40pm.

“He had actually died by then. There was nothing to do,” he added.

Citing the family, the physician said Arnab’s blood pressure was a little high.

“It appears from everything that he might have died from a heart attack,” he added.

Arnab’s elder uncle Pradeep Majumder started for their family home on Nikhil Nath Road in Netrakona town later after the hospital handed the body to the relatives.

Arnab’s last rites would be held on Friday night, Sudeep said.

A bdnews24.com spokesman said: “Always smiling, Arnab was very dear to his colleagues. He used the name ‘Dipayan Arnab’ to write as well. It’s difficult for us to accept his passing in such a manner. The bdnews24.com family is profoundly saddened by the loss.”

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has condoled his death. A condolence message was shown on the giant screen at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka during a match of the Bangabandhu BPL T20 tournament in the evening.