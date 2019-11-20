Home > Media

Asian Age says ‘unidentified miscreants’ asked press to stop publication

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Nov 2019 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 10:50 PM BdST

The Asian Age has alleged that a group of “unidentified miscreants” have asked the press, from where the newspaper is printed now, and to not publish the daily anymore.

The printing press has requested the newspaper management to have the newspaper printed from another press citing security reasons after the group of unidentified people visited the press around 8pm on Tuesday, the English-language daily said in a report on Wednesday.

The newspaper believes it is a “conspiracy against the government and freedom of press”.

Law-enforcing agencies later said that it was “fraud and a criminal attempt to stop the publication of The Asian Age”, according to the report.

The newspaper filed a general diary with Tejgaon police over the incident.

