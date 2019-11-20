Asian Age says ‘unidentified miscreants’ asked press to stop publication
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 10:50 PM BdST
The Asian Age has alleged that a group of “unidentified miscreants” have asked the press, from where the newspaper is printed now, and to not publish the daily anymore.
The newspaper believes it is a “conspiracy against the government and freedom of press”.
Law-enforcing agencies later said that it was “fraud and a criminal attempt to stop the publication of The Asian Age”, according to the report.
The newspaper filed a general diary with Tejgaon police over the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Asian Age says ‘unidentified miscreants’ asked press to stop publication
- Young journalist found dead at home in Dhaka
- Turkey detains a top journalist again, signalling a continuing crackdown
- Financial Times names Khalaf as first woman editor, replacing Barber
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Turkey sentences, then frees, 2 journalists jailed in crackdown
- Four Hello child journalists win Meena Media Awards 2019
- Maddow confronts NBC News over Weinstein reporting
- Facebook calls truce with publishers as it unveils Facebook News
Most Read
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Rumours rub salt in Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Dead-end: Rohingya in Malaysia warn against fleeing from Bangladesh
- A month after deadly clashes, Islamist outfit plans another rally in Bhola