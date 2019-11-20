Asian Age says ‘unidentified miscreants’ asked press to stop publication

The printing press has requested the newspaper management to have the newspaper printed from another press citing security reasons after the group of unidentified people visited the press around 8pm on Tuesday, the English-language daily said in a report on Wednesday.

The newspaper believes it is a “conspiracy against the government and freedom of press”.

Law-enforcing agencies later said that it was “fraud and a criminal attempt to stop the publication of The Asian Age”, according to the report.

The newspaper filed a general diary with Tejgaon police over the incident.