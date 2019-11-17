Young journalist found dead at home in Dhaka
Published: 17 Nov 2019 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 01:47 AM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a young journalist at his home in Dhaka’s Banasree.
Monsur Ali, 33, was a sub-editor of online newspaper Bangla Tribune.
Police had to break the door of his room as it was locked from inside around 8:30pm on Saturday, Khilgaon Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman said.
The other tenant of the flat on the fifth floor of the building in the neighbourhood is Monojit Mitra, a journalist working at Sarabangla.net.
Both Monsur and Monojit are unmarried and lived in two separate rooms of the flat, according to Bangla Tribune Senior Reporter Nuruzzaman Labu.
Monsur returned home from office on Friday midnight while Monojit spent the night in a friend’s home, Labu told bdnews24.com.
Monojit returned to the flat on Saturday evening and called the landlord when he got no response after knocking the door of Monsur’s room, Labu said.
Later, Monsur’s colleagues and police were called in, he added.
OC Moshiur said police initially suspected Monsir died of cardiac arrest.
“But the actual reason of death can be confirmed only after post-mortem examination,” he added.
Monsur hailed from Kotalpara in Sylhet’s Fenchuganj.
Bangla Tribune said in a report that its Publisher Kazi Anis Ahmed, and Editor Zulfiqer Russell expressed deep sorrow over the death of Monsur.
