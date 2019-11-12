Home > Media

Financial Times names Khalaf as first woman editor, replacing Barber

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Nov 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 06:00 PM BdST

Roula Khalaf will replace Lionel Barber as editor of the Financial Times in January, the first woman to lead the salmon-pink newspaper in its 131-year history.

Barber will step down after a 14 year tenure that was marked by the sale of the title to Japan's Nikkei in 2015 and a successful push into online subscription that has protected the group during a highly turbulent time for the industry.

The FT passed the milestone of one million paying readers in 2019, with digital subscribers accounting for more than 75% of total circulation.

Khalaf has been the deputy editor since 2016 and managed the paper's more than 100 foreign correspondents as well as editorial projects.

Tsuneo Kita, chairman of Nikkei, said he was delighted that Khalaf had agreed to take on the role of editor.

"I have full confidence that she will continue the FT's mission to deliver quality journalism without fear and without favour, inspire and lead a team of the most talented journalists and pursue the FT’s new agenda covering business, finance, economics and world affairs," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Financial Times names Khalaf as first female editor

Khalidi asks journos to look into what led to graft claims

Toufique Imrose Khalidi says he doesn't possess any wealth that is inconsistent with his disclosed income. File Photo

ACC examining Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth

The journalist Nazli Ilicak hugged her family after being released from the Bakirkoy Prison in Istanbul on Monday. The New York Times

Turkey sentences, then frees 2 journalists

4 Hello journos win Meena awards

Maddow slams NBC over Weinstein reporting

Facebook News unveiled

Samira Ahmed presents Newswatch on BBC One and BBC News and Radio 4’s Front Row and was a Channel 4 News presenter. Photo: BBC via Twitter

Presenter sues BBC over ‘unequal’ pay

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.