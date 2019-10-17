Home > Media

Moroccan king pardons journalist sentenced on abortion charge

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Oct 2019 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 01:30 PM BdST

Morocco's king has pardoned Hajar Raissouni, a journalist sentenced to a year in prison last month for extramarital sex and an abortion, along with her fiance, a doctor and two of his colleagues, the justice ministry said on Wednesday.

The case of Raissouni, who had denied the charges against her, outraged human rights activists who said she had been targeted for her work for a newspaper that has criticised the state, and because she is the niece of a prominent Islamist.

The Justice Ministry described King Mohammed VI's intervention in the case as "an act of compassion and mercy", adding that Raissouni and her fiance had wanted to establish a family legally.

The case drew widespread criticism from both Moroccan and foreign rights activists, who painted it as an attack on the free press and on civil rights.

Extramarital sex and abortion are illegal in Morocco, a mostly orthodox Muslim country.

However, the Moroccan Association for Abortion Rights, an activist group, said 600 to 800 abortions take place illegally each day. In 2018, 41 cases were brought over illegal abortions, according to a report released by the prosecutor's office.

Raissouni, 28, works for Akhbar al-Youm, an independent newspaper that has been critical of the Moroccan state, and is the niece of a Muslim theologian who is a former leader of a politically influential Islamist group.

Raissouni said police had taken her for forcible medical checks against her will and had asked her about her work at the newspaper and about her uncles.

Her lawyers and rights activists said the checks without her consent amounted to torture.

In court, the prosecutor dismissed any suggestion of procedural irregularities, and said that the circumstances of Raissouni's arrest had been legal and the case had nothing to do with her work as a journalist.

Raissouni and her fiance had said in court that they had been married in a religious ceremony but had not yet arranged a legal marriage contract.

Police had said they detained her as she was leaving a clinic they were investigating for abortions.

She and the doctor said she was there to receive treatment for a blood clot and denied that she had had an abortion.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Moroccan journalist Hajar Raissouni leaves the prison in Sale, near the capital Rabat, Morocco Oct 16, 2019. REUTERS

Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case

Journalist Dil Monowara Monu dies

LR Global buys Tk 500mn stake in bdnews24.com

A copy of Utusan Malaysia newspaper is seen at company's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Utusan Malaysia officially closes its door

Police vehicles and a yellow police line cordon are pictured near at a crime scene after a journalist from National Geographic was shot in the leg late Friday while interviewing an alleged drug dealer, who was killed when four armed men stormed in on the interview, according to a statement from the Chihuahua State Attorney General's office, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Oct 4, 2019. REUTERS

National Geographic journalist hurt in Mexico shootout

Naga Munchetty in London in May. “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism,” she said in July in response to a remark by Trump. The New York Times

BBC reverses reprimand for criticising Trump

FILE PHOTO: Moroccan activists hold posters of Hajar Raissouni, a journalist charged with having sex before marriage and having an illegal abortion, during a protest outside the Rabat tribunal, Morocco, Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS

Moroccan journalist jailed on abortion charges

File Photo: Craig McMurtrie, center left, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s editorial director, speaking to reporters as the police raided the public broadcaster’s headquarters in Sydney in June. The New York Times

Prosecutors must seek approval before charging journalists: Australia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.