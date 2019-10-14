Veteran journalist Dil Monowara Monu dies at 69

Monu passed away around 1:30am on Monday after being rushed to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital with respiratory problems, said Rowshan Jahan Moni, deputy executive director of Association for Land Reform and Development.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Lalmatia Bibi Masjid after Monday’s Zuhr prayer. Later, her body will be taken to the premises of her organisation Kochikachar Mela and then to the National Press Club. She will be buried at her Jurain family graveyard later in the day.

Monu was a media affairs editor and columnist for Bangladesh Mahila Parishad. Starting in 1988, she served as the executive editor of fortnightly magazine ‘Ananya’ for 25 years.

Born in Faridpur in 1950, Monu began her career in journalism in 1974 as a sub-editor of ‘Begum’ magazine edited by Sufia Kamal and Nurjahan Begum.

She has since written for several newspapers and was associated with various organisations, including Nari Sangbadik Kendra.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolences over the passing of the senior journalist.