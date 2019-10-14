Home > Media

Veteran journalist Dil Monowara Monu dies at 69

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 01:25 PM BdST

Senior journalist and rights activist Dil Monowara Monu has died at the age of 69.

Monu passed away around 1:30am on Monday after being rushed to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital with respiratory problems, said Rowshan Jahan Moni, deputy executive director of Association for Land Reform and Development.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Lalmatia Bibi Masjid after Monday’s Zuhr prayer. Later, her body will be taken to the premises of her organisation Kochikachar Mela and then to the National Press Club. She will be buried at her Jurain family graveyard later in the day.

Monu was a media affairs editor and columnist for Bangladesh Mahila Parishad. Starting in 1988, she served as the executive editor of fortnightly magazine ‘Ananya’ for 25 years.

Born in Faridpur in 1950, Monu began her career in journalism in 1974 as a sub-editor of ‘Begum’ magazine edited by Sufia Kamal and Nurjahan Begum.

She has since written for several newspapers and was associated with various organisations, including Nari Sangbadik Kendra.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolences over the passing of the senior journalist.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Journalist Dil Monowara Monu dies

LR Global buys Tk 500mn stake in bdnews24.com

A copy of Utusan Malaysia newspaper is seen at company's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Utusan Malaysia officially closes its door

Police vehicles and a yellow police line cordon are pictured near at a crime scene after a journalist from National Geographic was shot in the leg late Friday while interviewing an alleged drug dealer, who was killed when four armed men stormed in on the interview, according to a statement from the Chihuahua State Attorney General's office, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Oct 4, 2019. REUTERS

National Geographic journalist hurt in Mexico shootout

Naga Munchetty in London in May. “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism,” she said in July in response to a remark by Trump. The New York Times

BBC reverses reprimand for criticising Trump

FILE PHOTO: Moroccan activists hold posters of Hajar Raissouni, a journalist charged with having sex before marriage and having an illegal abortion, during a protest outside the Rabat tribunal, Morocco, Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS

Moroccan journalist jailed on abortion charges

File Photo: Craig McMurtrie, center left, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s editorial director, speaking to reporters as the police raided the public broadcaster’s headquarters in Sydney in June. The New York Times

Prosecutors must seek approval before charging journalists: Australia

People look at products during the opening of Mexico's first flagship Apple store at Antara shopping mall in Mexico City, Mexico Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

Apple enters the movie business

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.