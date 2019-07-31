Want to be a child journalist? Join Hello!

Those below 18 years old and willing to become a voice of children through writings are eligible to join the team of child journalists.

The registration process can be completed easily by filling in a form on Hello’s website (https://reg.hello.bdnews24.com ). The website is also accessible from bdnews24.com’s Bangla homepage (https://bangla.bdnews24.com/).

Starting the journey in 2013, Hello (http://hello.bdnews24.com/) is run with the contents produced by children and adolescent journalists aged 10-17 years.

The first-ever specialised Bangla news website for children is the result of a joint initiative between bdnews24.com and UNICEF. The UN agency for children has partnered with bdnews24.com again in the upcoming initiative.

Hello Executive Editor Mujtaba Hakim Plato briefed the media at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday about the workshop. UNICEF Communication Specialist Faria Selim was also present.

Issues related to children get little coverage on mainstream media with only 3 to 4 percent of the total media coverage on children though they are 40 percent of the country’s population, Plato said, citing a study.

“Hello is presenting different issues of society through the eyes of children regularly. Children can write articles and opinions besides news. They can also use photos and videos to express their views,” he said.

A group of skilled journalists nurture the child journalists besides editing the writings and video contents, helping the child journalists develop their skills.

“We adults always tell the children’s stories, but we want to hear about their problems from them. That’s why we’ve taken the initiative. We want to see children’s stories in their words on media,” Faria Selim said.

She thanked bdnews24.com for helping the children do a wonderful job.

Hello has planned a first-ever national festival of child journalists. Children will be awarded nationally at the festival, officials said at the media briefing.

The 33 districts, from which children will be getting registered for the workshop, are: Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj, Madaripur, Narsinghdi, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Chuadanga, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Kushtia, Meherpur, Narail, Mymensingh, Bogura, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Panchagar, Barishal, Pirojpur, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cumilla, Laxmipur, Cox’s Bazar, and Feni.

It was said in the briefing that new journalists join Hello every year as the adolescents get over 18 years old and the upcoming workshop is a search for children with interests in journalism and writing.

Child journalists of Hello have received different awards at the national level, including Meena Media Award, every year. Their reports also prompted the authorities to take steps to solve problems at different times.

Many of Hello journalists later joined the mainstream media.

bdnews24.com Bangabhaban Correspondent Kazi Sajidul Haque told the media conference that the internet newspaper was also working raise awareness among children about their rights through Hello besides helping them learn grammar of journalism.

bdnews24.com Diplomatic and Health Correspondent Nurul Islam Hasib was also present.