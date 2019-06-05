Home > Media

Australian police raids on national broadcaster, News Corp prompt outcry

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jun 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 01:24 PM BdST

Police raided the offices of Australia's national broadcaster on Wednesday over allegations it had published classified material, the second raid on a media outlet in two days, prompting complaints that the "outrageous" raids hindered media freedom.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said its officers carried out a search warrant at the head office of the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) in Sydney on Wednesday.

That came a day after police raided the home of a News Corp editor, although the AFP said the raids were unrelated.

"It is highly unusual for the national broadcaster to be raided in this way," ABC Managing Director David Anderson said in a statement.

"This is a serious development and raises legitimate concerns over freedom of the press and proper public scrutiny of national security and defence matters," he said.

The AFP said the ABC raid was in relation to allegations it had published classified material and followed a referral from the chief of the Australian Defence Force and a former acting defence secretary in 2017.

The ABC raid was authorised by a court and based on evidence that provided "sufficient suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed", the AFP said in a statement.

Marcus Strom, president of the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance trade union, said on his Twitter account the two raids were "just outrageous".

"Police raiding journalists is becoming normalised. It has to stop," he said.

The ABC raid was in relation to a series of broadcasts in 2017 about alleged misconduct by Australian troops in Afghanistan, the broadcaster said.

The raid on the News Corp editor related to a 2018 newspaper report that said Australian intelligence agencies wanted to carry out surveillance by accessing people's emails, bank accounts and text messages, domestic media reported.

News Corp called the raid on its employee "outrageous and heavy handed", and "a dangerous act of intimidation".

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company said it had "the most serious concerns about the willingness of governments to undermine the Australian public's right to know about important decisions governments are making".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was reported as saying he believed in media freedom but that there were also clear rules about the use of classified information.

"It never troubles me that our laws are being upheld," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying.

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers unchanged for New Zealand
Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach
Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge

More stories

Editorial Director of the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) Craig McMurtie speaks to members of the media outside the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2019. Police raided the offices of Australia's national broadcaster on Wednesday over allegations it had published classified material, the second raid on a media outlet in two days, prompting complaints that the

Australia police raid national broadcaster

audi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London. REUTERS

Golden Pen of Freedom awarded to Khashoggi

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on military aviation in Sochi, Russia May 15, 2019. REUTERS

Russian reporters quit en masse in row over Putin ally report

Pope Francis attends a meeting with the members of Italian Foreign Press Association at Clementine Hall at the Vatican, May 18, 2019. REUTERS

Pope pays tribute to murdered journalists

Photo taken via Facebook

Ex-Afghan journalist killed in Kabul

Wall Street Journal publisher dies

Photo taken via BBC

Presenter axed over royal baby tweet

Claudio Cabrera, a search engine optimization specialist for The New York Times, on the job in Manhattan, March 26, 2019. Cabrera cited Google Trends, Kaleida, NewsWhip, Reddit and CrowdTangle as keys to his job. “I like these tools because they incorporate search, social and the conversations around them.” (David Vades Joseph/The New York Times)

How to lift journalism

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.