Foreign media reporting conditions in China worsen, group says
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2019 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 11:23 AM BdST
Last year marked a "significant deterioration" in reporting conditions for foreign journalists in China, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said on Tuesday, with no reporter saying in a new survey that conditions had improved last year.
The group said 55 percent of respondents to its 2018 reporting conditions survey said they believed conditions deteriorated last year, the largest proportion since 2011.
"Not a single correspondent said conditions improved last year," the group said, unveiling results of a survey of its 204 foreign correspondent members, 109 of whom responded to questions.
"Rapidly expanding surveillance and widespread government interference against reporting in the country's far north-western region of Xinjiang drove a significant deterioration in the work environment for foreign journalists in China in 2018."
China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the survey results.
The government has repeatedly said it is committed to ensuring foreign media can report easily in China, but that they must follow Chinese rules and regulations.
According to rules issued just before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, China allows foreign reporters to interview anyone as long as they have permission.
But the government often interprets the rules to suit its needs, rights groups say, especially when it comes to sensitive subjects. Tibet remains off limits for foreign journalists apart from government-organised visits.
While foreign journalists are occasionally harassed or temporarily detained in China, domestic media operate under strict government controls. Chinese reporters have been fired or jailed for writing stories that stray too far from the government line.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent since assuming office six years ago and his administration has tightened Communist Party controls on all levels of society, including in Xinjiang.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Foreign media reporting conditions in China worsen, group says
- Fear and favour chill newsroom at storied Japanese paper
- Russell Baker, columnist and celebrated humourist, dies at 93
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Abu Bakar Chowdhury, acting editor of Daily Manabkantho, dies at 54
- Nigeria military raids newspaper, seizes computers and arrests journalists
- Editors Guild, Bangladesh forms fully fledged executive committee
- Journalist arrested over Bangladesh general election news
- Inu pledges to form new wage board for electronic media
- DCAB gets Raheed Ejaz as new president, Nurul Islam Hasib as general secretary
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Sultan Mansur claims he never left Awami League
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man