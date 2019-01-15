Home > Media

Abu Bakar Chowdhury, acting editor of Daily Manabkantho, dies at 54

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST

Daily Manabkantho acting editor Abu Bakar Chowhdury has passed away.

He was rushed to a hospital in Dhaka while suffering critical illness on early Tuesday.

The 54-year-old may have suffered a stroke, his colleagues have said.  

His funeral prayers will be held in Dhanmondi’s Taqwa Mosque after noon prayers on Tuesday, a relative told bdnews24.com.

Born in 1968, Bakar Chowdhury graduated from Dhaka University with a degree in management.

He began his career as a journalist at Weekly Prattayan in 1991, and later joined Shaptahik Khobor. 

In 1995, he joined a Bangla daily ‘Ajker Kagoj’ as an associate editor. When that paper shut down, Bakar joined Amader Shomoy as chief news editor in 2009.

He also worked for Shokaler Khabor and Samakal for a short time.

He began working at Daily Manabkantho a chief news editor in 2012 and was later promoted to the post of executive editor in 2017. He had been working as acting editor of the newspaper from September, 2017.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Manabkantho editor Bakar Chowdhury dies

A man looks at a newspaper headline in Abuja, Nigeria May 20, 2016 REUTERS

Nigeria military raids newspaper after Boko Haram article

Editors Guild forms committee

Hedait Hossain Molla

Journalist arrested in Khulna

DCAB gets Raheed as president, Hasib as general secretary

New wage board for broadcast media 

Journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, critic of the government of President Daniel Ortega speaks during an interview with Reuters in Managua, Nicaragua Dec 24, 2018. REUTERS

Assault on freedom of expression in Nicaragua

Richard Grenell, centre, the American ambassador to Germany, has been an outspoken advocate for the Trump administration since taking his post in Berlin in May. The New York Times.

Der Spiegel to press charges against 'fake news' reporter

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.