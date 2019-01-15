Abu Bakar Chowdhury, acting editor of Daily Manabkantho, dies at 54

He was rushed to a hospital in Dhaka while suffering critical illness on early Tuesday.

The 54-year-old may have suffered a stroke, his colleagues have said.

His funeral prayers will be held in Dhanmondi’s Taqwa Mosque after noon prayers on Tuesday, a relative told bdnews24.com.

Born in 1968, Bakar Chowdhury graduated from Dhaka University with a degree in management.

He began his career as a journalist at Weekly Prattayan in 1991, and later joined Shaptahik Khobor.

In 1995, he joined a Bangla daily ‘Ajker Kagoj’ as an associate editor. When that paper shut down, Bakar joined Amader Shomoy as chief news editor in 2009.

He also worked for Shokaler Khabor and Samakal for a short time.

He began working at Daily Manabkantho a chief news editor in 2012 and was later promoted to the post of executive editor in 2017. He had been working as acting editor of the newspaper from September, 2017.