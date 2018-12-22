Media leaders launch Editors Guild to promote responsible journalism

The association of editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh set up its first committee on Friday.

bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

“One of our key tasks would be to formulate a code of ethics for news professionals, which does not exist here at the moment,” Khalidi said in a statement on Saturday. “This would be a guideline or a set of principles, following the global best practices.”

The committee will also work to motivate and guide journalists, according to Khalidi.

“Another important issue on our agenda is to protect the dignity of the editorial institution which often comes under threat from both state and non-state actors, as well as promote responsible journalism,” he said.

The committee has appointed two joint conveners: Janakantha Executive Editor Swadesh Roy and Gazi Television and sarabangla.net Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza.

Ekattor Television Editor-in-Chief Mozammel Babu, DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Manzurul Islam, ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun, ATN News Chief Executive Editor Munni Saha, Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury and Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell are also on the committee.

“Communication technology is evolving, so is the mass media around the world,” said Swadesh Roy.

“The media must now be more responsible than ever before. We have launched this effort to ensure that we do our job properly.”

“The media has grown significantly since Bangladesh’s independence, but news organisations remain weak as institutions,” said Ishtiaque Reza. “We have come together out of a desire to change the situation.”

Although some other editors’ organisations currently operate in Bangladesh, they have been unable to ensure representation from all forms of media. The Editors Guild is the first organisation to include leaders from all areas.

Heads of news organisations and experienced professional journalists who had previously held the position of an editor at a media organisation can join the Editors Guild.

The first meeting of the association was hosted by Zulfiqer Russell at the offices of the Bangla Tribune in Dhaka.