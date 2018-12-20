Home > Media

Indian journalist detained for calling state leader a Modi puppet

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-20 01:48:05.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 01:48:05.0 BdST

An Indian television journalist has been detained for criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on social media under laws intended to ensure national security, leading to protests in the capital, New Delhi.

Kishorechandra Wangkhem was working for a television channel in the northeastern state of Manipur when he uploaded several video clips last month calling the state's BJP chief minister, N Biren Singh, a “puppet” of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is nothing but a blatant abuse of the law and powers of the government," Wangkhem's lawyer, N Victor, told Reuters by telephone.

Victor said he planned to appeal against his client's detention, with a hearing likely on Thursday.

India has one of the world's largest and most diverse media industries, but its journalists often face harassment and violence.

The country is ranked 138th in the World Press Freedom Index run by Reporters Sans Frontières - lower than Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Myanmar - as a result of censorship laws and the murder of several journalists.

Wangkhem was initially arrested on separate charges of sedition on Nov 21, before being released on Nov 25, his wife, Ranjita Elangbam, told Reuters.

He was then detained on Nov 27 under India's National Security Act, which allows for detention of up to a year without trial, and has since been held at a jail in the state capital Imphal.

A board of judges set up under the Act approved his detention on Thursday.

In the posts, Wangkham criticised the state government for commemorating a north Indian freedom fighter, the Rani of Jhansi, a symbol of resistance against British colonial rule in the mid-1800s, who he said had nothing to do Manipur's own struggle against the British.

"Don’t betray, don’t insult the freedom fighters of Manipur," he said in one of the posts.

Manipur's deputy home minister Dr Th Charanjeet Singh said in a statement the state had considered the evidence and stood by its decision to detain Wangkhem.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Der Spiegel fires reporter for fabricating stories

Kishorechandra Wangkhem. Photo taken from Facebook via The Logical Indian

India detains journalist

Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US, May 3, 2017. REUTERS

CBS fires Moonves, denies $120m in severance

People march to show solidarity for jailed Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo two days before a local court is due to deliver verdict against them on charges of breaching the country's Official Secrets Act in Yangon, Myanmar, September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Record number of journalists in jail: CPJ

ISPs ordered to unblock 58 websites

4 from bdnews24.com win Meena Media Award 

The cover of a glamour magazine issue. Photo courtesy of Condé Nast 

Glamour going online only

Representational Image: Facebook signs are seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. Reuters

Facebook to fund trainee reporters

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.