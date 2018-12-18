Home > Media

AL-backed panel sweeps National Press Club elections; Saiful president, Farida general secretary 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-18 21:39:48.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-18 21:39:48.0 BdST

The Awami League-backed panel of journalists has run out winners in most positions up for grabs, including president and general secretary, in National Press Club elections.

The candidates of the Forum of Journalists with the Liberation War Spirit won 13 of the 14 seats in the National Press Club managing committee in the vote held on Tuesday.

The Daily Jugantor’s Acting Editor Saiful Alam has been elected new president of the club while the Daily Ittefaq’s Farida Yasmin has been re-elected general secretary.

Their rivals in the Nationalist Forum backed by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami won four seats for members of the committee.

Some independent candidates also contested in the election. A total of 1,022 out of 1,212 members cast their votes from 9am to 5pm.

Chief Election Commissioner Md Shah Alamgir announced the results later in the night.

