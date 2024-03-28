Spice Girl Mel B shares more in expanded memoir, aims to help abuse survivors

Spice Girl Mel B is releasing an expanded version of her 2018 memoir, sharing more details about her personal life which she hopes will help survivors of domestic abuse.

The British singer and television personality, born Melanie Brown, has added three new chapters to "Brutally Honest", which looked back on her childhood, meteoric rise to fame and marriage to her ex Stephen Belafonte, who she said had been abusive towards her. He denied the claims.

“It's now 2024 and a lot has happened since (the book's release) ... I got my MBE for campaigning and spreading awareness about domestic abuse. I am engaged. I bought my first house and I've done a lot of healing with my relationships," Brown told Reuters.

"I wanted to give survivors that hope and that honesty that 'you know what, I'm going through it too still, just like you are. So don't give up'."