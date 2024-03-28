    বাংলা

    Spice Girl Mel B shares more in expanded memoir, aims to help abuse survivors

    The British singer and television personality, born Melanie Brown, hopes will help survivors of domestic abuse

    Alicia PowellReuters
    Published : 27 March 2024, 07:07 PM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 07:07 PM

    Spice Girl Mel B is releasing an expanded version of her 2018 memoir, sharing more details about her personal life which she hopes will help survivors of domestic abuse.

    The British singer and television personality, born Melanie Brown, has added three new chapters to "Brutally Honest", which looked back on her childhood, meteoric rise to fame and marriage to her ex Stephen Belafonte, who she said had been abusive towards her. He denied the claims.

    “It's now 2024 and a lot has happened since (the book's release) ... I got my MBE for campaigning and spreading awareness about domestic abuse. I am engaged. I bought my first house and I've done a lot of healing with my relationships," Brown told Reuters.

    "I wanted to give survivors that hope and that honesty that 'you know what, I'm going through it too still, just like you are. So don't give up'."

    Brown, a patron of the charity Women's Aid, became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

    “It's given me more of a purpose. It's like an extension of girl power because I've been screaming girl power since I was 19, and then for 10 years I was very girl powerless and now I'm speaking my truth," she said of her campaigning against domestic abuse.

    "I've got ... survivors behind me cheering me on, saying 'yes be our voice' because my story is their story."

    Brown, 48, said she originally released her memoir after encouragement from both her daughter and her friend, Louise Gannon, who wrote the book with her.

    "I have the platform ... I'm reaching out to people that don't have a voice, that don't have a safe place where they can get help or talk about it," Brown said.

    Earlier this month, the Spice Girls - consisting of Brown (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) - shared a video marking 30 years since their first auditions.

    The group, which formed in 1994, stormed charts around the world with hits including "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There" before going their separate ways. Four of them reunited for a 2019 tour.

    Asked about previously hinting at something new involving all five Spice Girls, Brown said: "I can't say exactly ..., but us five have been talking ... for a long, long time now, many, many months.

    "So, we're going to announce something soon ... and I know the fans are not going to be disappointed. It's going to be very exciting."

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman, 12-year-daughter run over, killed by train in apparent suicide on girl’s birthday
    Woman, daughter killed by train in apparent suicide
    The woman left a birthday cake next to the railway tracks
    Singer Bangladesh embarks on new ‘Transform for Growth’ era
    Singer embarks on new ‘Transform for Growth’ era
    New initiatives include a manufacturing plant, a concept store, and a dedication to a workplace that represents the company’s new vision
    Two jailed for life over rape of teenage girl in Natore
    2 jailed for life over teen girl’s rape in Natore
    One of the convicts committed the crime after luring the 14-year-old victim to a sugarcane field with help from two others
    Eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad dies by apparent sucide
    Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad dies
    Police say his body was hanging in the music room of his house

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin