Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder world's crises
Denis Balibouse, Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2022 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 12:45 PM BdST
"I couldn't sleep," and "my room was too noisy," may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers that is the entire point of their latest 'zero star hotel' art installation.
The Swiss concept artists' hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceiling or doors to provide any privacy or shelter.
They have set up their null stern suite - German for zero star - on a roadside next to a petrol station in the village of Saillon, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais.
The Vineyard suite of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-Star-Hotel), offering guests a choice between four open-air rooms in reaction to the world current state after the pandemic, by Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin is pictured in Saillon, Switzerland Jun 15, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
They've created similar beds in idyllic spots, but this is their first 'anti-idyllic' site.
"Sleep is not the point," said Frank Riklin. "What's important is reflecting about the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent changes in society."
Guests are invited in their 'half sleep' to consider topics like climate change, war, and humanity's endless quest for perfection and the damage it causes the planet.
"In a nutshell, now is not the time to sleep, we have to react," said Patrik. "If we continue in the same direction we are today, there might be more anti-idyllic places than idyllic."
Swiss artists and co-founders of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-Star-Hotel), Frank Riklin and his brother Patrik, pose next to the bed of the Vineyard suite in Saillon, Switzerland Jun 15, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The suites, which come with butler service offering drinks and breakfast, will be available form July 1 to Sept 18. The price for an imperfect night's sleep: 325 Swiss francs ($337).
