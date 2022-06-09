Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:23 PM BdST
Bangladeshis will need to spend more than they are now to get a divorce as the cost of the divorce instrument will increase after proposed changes in the stamp duty.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed changes in the Stamp Act in the FY2022-23 budget that he presented on Thursday.
According to the proposal, the price of the divorce stamp will be increased from the previous Tk 500 to Tk 2,000.
On the other hand, in Dhaka North City, 6,168 divorce applications were filed in 2020, while 4,674 couples were divorced in 2021.
In 2020, out of a total of 12,513 divorce applications filed in Dhaka, 8,481 were filed by women. Men sought the remaining 4,032 separations.
In 2020, 384 couples from Dhaka North City filed divorce applications, but resolved the dispute through negotiations, officials said.
Lack of maintenance, torture for dowry, suspicious husbands, relationship with other women, drug addiction, impotence, and personality conflict are some of the reasons cited for seeking separation on behalf of wives,
On the other hand, husbands stated the wife's bad temper, indifference towards the family, infertility, disobedience, and not practising the religion as the reasons.
- UK wants to revive imperial measurements to mark Queen's jubilee
- Royal Mint makes its biggest coin for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee
- Indonesia summons UK envoy after furore over rainbow flag
- Can a night owl become an early bird
- How to protect your dog from heat
- How to grill the perfect steak
- How can I stop snoring?
- Getting back into running is easier than you think
- Britain wants to revive imperial measurements to mark Queen's jubilee
- Royal Mint makes its biggest ever coin for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee
- Indonesia summons Britain's envoy after furore over rainbow flag
- Can a night owl become an early bird
- How to protect your really good dog from really bad heat
- How to grill the perfect steak
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end