Bidens kick off first Easter Egg Roll in two years
Steve Holland, Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2022 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 12:27 AM BdST
After a pandemic hiatus, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris launched the first White House Easter Egg Roll in two years on Monday, resuming an annual tradition for children that dates back to 1878.
"Ready, set, go!" Biden shouted and blew a whistle to begin the festivities, in which children race to roll pastel-coloured eggs down a portion of the South Lawn using long-handled spoons.
A light rain did nothing to put a damper on an event in which 30,000 children and adults were participating. Many top administration officials were on hand for the egg roll, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House press secretary Jen Psaki and their children.
"My job is to keep it from raining for another two minutes," Biden said in remarks from the White House balcony, standing alongside Mrs Biden and two people wearing Easter Bunny costumes.
While Harris blew a whistle to launch a wave of egg rollers, the Bidens went to another a section of the lawn to read a children's book, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” They were soon joined by NBC's "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, who read aloud his children's book, "Nana Loves You More."
The theme of the event was "egg-ucation," and the South Lawn was set up with an education theme. Jill Biden is a community college professor.
The egg roll event is a tradition begun by then-President Rutherford B Hayes in 1878. The coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.
- A ‘wild West’ of marijuana shops grows in Toronto
- Can toddlers cross the street alone? Yes, on reality TV in Japan
- Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry
- A Gen Z success story
- Welcome back to the office. Isn’t this fun?
- A wooden knife sharper than steel
- Where breaking the Ramadan fast includes Caribou
- The dessert that tastes best in Ramadan
Most Read
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- Boro crops at risk as rising river waters breach dam at Sunamganj’s Horamondira Haor
- Another Hindu teacher in jail over hijab issue in Bangladesh
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas