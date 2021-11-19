Magnificent Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia

Please provide search keyword(s)
Asif Mahmud Ove,
Published: 19 Nov 2021 09:00 AM BdST
Updated: 19 Nov 2021 09:00 AM BdST
The Kanchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world with an elevation of 8,586 metres.
Mount Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia, a border area in northern Bangladesh.
The peak of Kanchenjunga appears dark red from Tetulia at first light.
The view of Kanchenjunga’s snow-covered peak begins to change after sunrise.
Mount Kanchenjunga can be seen from several places in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon, two districts in northern Bangladesh.
Mount Kanchenjunga is seen from Bangladesh’s border districts at first light as winter arrives.
Tourists visit Tetulia to see the magnificent peak of Mount Kanchenjunga.
Mount Kanchenjunga appears magnificent before sunset.
A clear view of Mount Kanchenjunga from a bungalow on the bank of the Mahananda River.
With low air pollution during the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Kanchenjunga can be seen from Tetulia throughout the day.
Mount Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia.
