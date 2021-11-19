Home > Lifestyle

Magnificent Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia

  Asif Mahmud Ove,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Nov 2021 09:00 AM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 09:00 AM BdST

The magnificent Kanchenjunga, a mountain on the Nepal-India border, is visible at first light from Tetulia, a border area in northern Bangladesh, at the advent of winter.
  • The Kanchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world with an elevation of 8,586 metres.

  • Mount Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia, a border area in northern Bangladesh.

  • The peak of Kanchenjunga appears dark red from Tetulia at first light.

  • The view of Kanchenjunga’s snow-covered peak begins to change after sunrise.

  • Mount Kanchenjunga can be seen from several places in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon, two districts in northern Bangladesh.

  • Mount Kanchenjunga is seen from Bangladesh’s border districts at first light as winter arrives.

  • Tourists visit Tetulia to see the magnificent peak of Mount Kanchenjunga.

  • Mount Kanchenjunga appears magnificent before sunset.

  • A clear view of Mount Kanchenjunga from a bungalow on the bank of the Mahananda River.

  • With low air pollution during the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Kanchenjunga can be seen from Tetulia throughout the day.

  • Mount Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia.

