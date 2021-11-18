Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
Usithoyai Marma,
Published: 18 Nov 2021 02:27 PM BdST
Updated: 18 Nov 2021 03:28 PM BdST
Only 22 families live in Jonerang Tripura Para, a small hill village in the vicinity of Chema Khal in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. At one time, the residents of the village had no access to education, but a primary school recently built in the area has brought changes. Some from this remote village have even gone on to study at Dhaka University. A family from the village has even immigrated to the United States.
It takes two hours on foot to reach Jonerang Tripura Para from Kamla Bazar in Ruma Upazila. It is situated in the near Boga Lake and Bolibazar in Thanchi.
The para is named after the late Jonerang Tripura, the founder of the village. Most of the residents of the village are jhum (slash-and-burn) farmers. But, with access to education, people may find new job opportunities.
The houses in Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila are made of bamboo and wood atop a platform.
Makeshifts houses are built for jhum farming in the vicinity of Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. Farmers live in these houses until the farming season ends.
Jhum farming is the main source of food for the residents of Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. One of their main crops is paddy. A girl can be seen extracting rice from paddy using a traditional mortar and pestle.
Paddy and gourd shells are being dried on a platform outside a house in Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. The residents use the gourd shells to collect drinking water from a fountain.
Almost everyone in Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila refers to local centenarian Jormoti Tripura as ‘grandmother’.
