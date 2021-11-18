Home > Lifestyle

Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban

  Usithoyai Marma,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2021 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2021 03:28 PM BdST

Only 22 families live in Jonerang Tripura Para, a small hill village in the vicinity of Chema Khal in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. At one time, the residents of the village had no access to education, but a primary school recently built in the area has brought changes. Some from this remote village have even gone on to study at Dhaka University. A family from the village has even immigrated to the United States.
  • It takes two hours on foot to reach Jonerang Tripura Para from Kamla Bazar in Ruma Upazila. It is situated in the near Boga Lake and Bolibazar in Thanchi.

  • The para is named after the late Jonerang Tripura, the founder of the village. Most of the residents of the village are jhum (slash-and-burn) farmers. But, with access to education, people may find new job opportunities.

  • The houses in Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila are made of bamboo and wood atop a platform.

  • Makeshifts houses are built for jhum farming in the vicinity of Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. Farmers live in these houses until the farming season ends.

  • Jhum farming is the main source of food for the residents of Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. One of their main crops is paddy. A girl can be seen extracting rice from paddy using a traditional mortar and pestle.

  • Paddy and gourd shells are being dried on a platform outside a house in Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. The residents use the gourd shells to collect drinking water from a fountain.

  • Almost everyone in Jonerang Tripura Para in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila refers to local centenarian Jormoti Tripura as ‘grandmother’.

