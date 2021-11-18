Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban

Only 22 families live in Jonerang Tripura Para, a small hill village in the vicinity of Chema Khal in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila. At one time, the residents of the village had no access to education, but a primary school recently built in the area has brought changes. Some from this remote village have even gone on to study at Dhaka University. A family from the village has even immigrated to the United States.