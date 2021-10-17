Beijing shop launches 'Squid Game' bake-off challenge
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2021 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2021 10:14 AM BdST
Beijing bakery has introduced a Squid Game-themed confection-making challenge in its store as it seeks to cash in on the massive popularity of the South Korean Netflix show.
For 58 yuan ($9), customers can pretend to be a character in the smash-hit series by taking part in the challenge to make the candy, called dalgona, by trying to convert a mixture of sugar and baking soda into neatly shaped biscuits.
There is no prize for success and no penalty for failure - unlike on the TV show, where winners are rewarded with a massive cash prize and losers are punished with death.
"Our customers are mainly young people and young people make up many of this show's fans", Hao Jing owner of the DIY Bakery & More store, who is herself a big fan of the show, said on Saturday.
In the challenge, which takes about 10 minutes, participants choose metal biscuit-template shapes, melt the sugar, add the baking soda, then convert the mixture into shapes. The last stage is tricky because the mixture sets quickly, becoming brittle and prone to cracking.
"Just now when I was doing the first shape I thought I was doing really well," said 27-year-old Li Zi.
"But then I got to this one, and broke it," she said, holding up two parts of a star-shaped biscuit. And then I subconsciously started shaking a little with nerves as I thought about the show."
Since the bakery last week added the Squid Game challenge to its menu of cake and dessert-making activities, around 20 customers or pairs of customers have taken part.
Squid Game, a nine-part thriller in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly versions of childhood games in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38.58 million), has become a worldwide sensation since its September release.
Netflix is not available in China without a VPN, but many fans have found ways to see it via online entertainment platforms like the popular "Renren Shipin."
- China’s latest craze: scripted murders, with real tears and piracy
- Mundane toys become big hit for Japanese adults
- Netflix launches Palestinian film collection
- Health benefits of cutting out salt
- Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land
- Pandemic decluttering
- My ex and I are friends. Why won’t his wife accept that?
- Homer Simpson was made for fashion
- China’s latest craze: scripted murders, with real tears and piracy
- Mundane toys become big hit for Japanese adults
- 'We want our stories to travel': Netflix launches Palestinian film collection
- Why do you tattoo?
- Cutting out even a little salt can have big health benefits
- Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land
Most Read
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Attacks on Hindu temples and homes for 3 days: here’s what community leader says
- Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni amid communal tension
- Zee Bangla broadcast resumes in Bangladesh without ads
- ‘The only exit’: Where soldiers are dying after sexual assaults
- Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in over half a year
- They resisted getting vaccinated. Here’s why they changed their minds
- Local representatives must resist those who inflame communal violence: LGRD minister
- As cluster exams near, Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’. Authorities urge caution