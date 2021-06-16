Grand designs: the refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2021 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 12:38 PM BdST
From old denim fabrics, Afghan refugee Bagher Husseini fashioned a pair of baggy jeans with fringed patches that he hopes will be paraded down a French catwalk later this year.
Husseini has worked with a sewing machine before. He made his way to Iran after fleeing fighting in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, surviving on a modest tailor's income.
Now he's involved in a collaboration between French fashion students and migrants from Afghanistan and the Middle East. The Reprise project aims to train to give migrants the skills to turn second-hand clothes into edgy menswear.
"I enjoy selecting different colours, different types of fabric ... and then making something special out of them," Husseini said in his native Dari language.
New to his repertoire are jeans, jackets and hats, sometimes inspired by traditional Afghan clothing.
Reprise evolved from a rudimentary sewing workshop.
The workshop is based inside a holding centre that houses 200 asylum-seekers in a southern Paris suburb.
Once or twice a week, a group of asylum seekers join the workshop, honing new skills in embroidery, crocheting, and modelling.
"I like to come to model. Model and (play) cricket," said asylum seeker Imran Hazarbuz, who used to play cricket in his native Afghanistan. "I don't know which work is better for me, we will see."
The fashion students and social workers want to get hold of professional sewing machines and fabric from fashion brands. If they are able to speed up the pace at which apparel items can be made, a first collection could be marketed later this year.
"The story is there, and the clothes breathe this story," said fashion student Hugo Castejon-Blanchard.
- Refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion
- UK's queen joined by cousin for 'Trooping the Colour' event
- Meditation apps want us to chill out
- Young creators are burning out
- Life is sweet again in candy land
- Symone is a love letter to blackness and queerness
- Best investment of all: the people you love the most
- China wants more babies. Some men choose vasectomies
- Grand designs: the refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion
- UK's queen joined by cousin for 'Trooping the Colour' event
- Meditation apps want us to chill out. Musicians are happy to help
- Young creators are burning out and breaking down
- Life is sweet again in candy land as wedding receptions come back
- Symone is a love letter to blackness and queerness
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Pori Moni at Detective Branch offices for questioning
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Nasir is a ‘good man’: Jatiya Party MP Chunnu defends key suspect in attempted rape case
- Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says
- Bangladesh logs 3,319 new COVID cases, highest daily count in seven weeks
- UK aid cuts to BRAC a ‘gut punch’: Asif Saleh
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- Police get 7 days to interrogate Nasir, Omi over attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary