California's Carlsbad Flower Fields welcome visitors with full blooms
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2021 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2021 04:28 PM BdST
People took pictures amid waist-high blossoms in every imaginable hue of orange, pink, yellow and purple at California's famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad as it opened to the public.
The attraction was closed for most of 2020, due to pandemic-related restrictions, but plummeting coronavirus cases and California's move to the orange tier of lockdown restrictions means the fields can once again welcome a limited number of visitors.
"I am so happy we're open again," said general manager Fred Clarke. "Last year we were nine months in and we had to mow the crop down."
The fields, 34 miles (55 km) north of San Diego, showcase more than 70 million flowers, creating an annual spectacle when they bloom.
"It does feel like things are easing a little bit. It's just great to see the beauty and just get out and enjoy a day with my wife," said Artie Creighton, 53, from Corona, California.
"This is one of the first times that we've been out in a long time."
The Flower Fields, which are open to the public until May 9, are also a working farm that sells flowers, which end up at florists and supermarkets, Clarke said, explaining how they breed their own variety of ranunculus.
"We're hybridising ranunculus and every year trying to improve the quality, the size of the flower, the brightness of the colour, the uniformity of the crop," he added.
"So every year we believe it's getting better and better."
- California's Carlsbad Flower Fields welcome visitors with full blooms
- 22 mummies are moved in a glittering display in Cairo
- Brisk walking is good for the aging brain
- Come get your pork chop! Five dishes to cook this week
- Dogs can have a little charcuterie, as a treat
- Enter the age of the vaccine selfie
Most Read
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Bangladesh to take next step on virus lockdown on Thursday
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Narayanganj launch capsize death toll hits 29, seven missing
- Bangladesh bars Sehri, Iftar in mosques in pandemic
- Government revises office hours for Ramadan
- Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine
- Workers' suffering for transport ban marks beginning of lacklustre Bangladesh lockdown