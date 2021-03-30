The colours of Holi herald the beginning of spring in India
Published: 30 Mar 2021 09:18 PM BdST
Updated: 30 Mar 2021 09:18 PM BdST
Hindus across India this week have celebrated the festival of Holi, which marks the beginning of spring, with an explosion of colours, chanting of devotional songs and prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A man daubed in colours looks on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. Reuters
A woman reacts as powder is applied to her face on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. Reuters
A woman daubed in colours reacts as powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. Reuters
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colour powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. Reuters
Men throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. Reuters
Children react as they are splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. Reuters
A woman reacts as colour powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. Reuters
A man wearing a protective face mask daubed in looks on during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. Reuters
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. Reuters
Boys apply powder on each other during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. Reuters
Women wearing protective suits react as coloured powder is applied on their faces during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 29. Reuters
A woman smeared with coloured powder shakes her head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. Reuters
A face mask lies on a road covered with powder during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. Reuters
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 28. Reuters
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. Reuters