Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2021 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2021 07:15 PM BdST
Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD.
The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii.
Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.
"This is an extraordinary discovery that advances our understanding of the ancient world," Osanna said, adding that the carriage would have "accompanied festive moments for the community, (such as) parades and processions".
The culture ministry called it "a unique find, without any precedent in Italy".
Pompeii, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles and dust as it endured the force of an eruption equivalent to many atomic bombs.
About two-thirds of the 66-hectare (165-acre) ancient town has been uncovered. The ruins were not discovered until the 16th century and organised excavations began in about 1750.
"Pompeii continues to amaze us with its discoveries and it will do so for many years, with 20 hectares still to be dug up," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.
A rare documentation of Greco-Roman life, Pompeii is one of Italy's most popular attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- Archaeologists uncover ancient carriage near Pompeii
- ‘Like a warm hug from an angel’
- How a TV critic turned to podcasts during a pandemic
- 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis
- The pandemic is making your hair fall out
- Pandemic tips for working parents
- How a Queens shaobing stall survives a pandemic
- Can you really turn a hobby into a career?
- Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii
- ‘Like a warm hug from an angel’
- How a TV critic turned to podcasts during a pandemic
- New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis
- You’re not imagining it: The pandemic is making your hair fall out
- Power Up: Pandemic tips for working parents
Most Read
- Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
- Eight die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway
- Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill Khashoggi: US intelligence
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh receives UN recommendation to exit from LDC list
- UN recommendation for Bangladesh’s LDC exit is a 'historic' moment: Hasina
- Bangladesh set to inoculate teachers on priority basis ahead of school reopening
- US, UK, 11 other OECD countries ‘concerned’ over Bangladesh writer Mushtaq’s death
- Protesters hold funeral prayers for writer Mushtaq in absentia