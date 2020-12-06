German Santas hope to bring cheer despite masks
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2020 08:48 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 08:48 AM BdST
A group of Germans dressed as Santa and angels who rent themselves out over the Christmas period gathered in Berlin on Saturday, keen to spread joy and practice their "Ho-ho-hos" even though they have to wear masks.
Most years, several hundred "Rent-a-Santa" meet at the beginning of the Christmas season in Germany, but this year just a few dozen got together, keeping their distance outside at the disused Tempelhof airfield in Berlin.
The Santas and Christmas angels can be booked for company events, shopping malls, restaurants, and kindergartens, and they can be hired to visit families on Christmas Eve.
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes and wearing a mask attend an annual meeting of a rent-a-Santa Claus and Angel service at the former Berlin-Tempelhof airfield
"We won’t be singing carols to avoid the burden of the aerosols and we will be keeping the distance to the families and the children when taking pictures or giving out presents,” he said.
Another Santa, Alex Meissner, said: "This year is special; this year is different. We have a problem with the coronavirus but that won’t stop us from bringing happiness and joy to the children."
While Germany managed to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and has closed restaurants and bars, while keeping schools and shops open.
- German Santas hope to bring cheer despite masks
- A 4-day workweek for 5 days’ pay?
- Is China laying claim to Kimchi, too?
- For bangles, I head to Hyderabad
- A coronavirus Christmas in Hungary
- Find a little light this holiday season
- What Scandinavians can teach us about winter
- Zillow surfing is the escape right now
Most Read
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Bangladesh shuts production at 6 state-owned sugar mills amid mounting losses
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
- Bangladesh pro-liberation group to sue Islamists as govt calls for calm over statue issue
- Bangladesh launches antigen tests for COVID-19 in 10 districts
- Filled with joy and hope, first Rohingya refugees move to new homes in Bhasan Char