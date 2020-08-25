Colour-coded wristbands guide social distancing in Dubai office
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2020 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 12:34 AM BdST
As nearly 100 employees went back to work in the office of a Dubai media company, managers found a way to avoid awkwardness around social distancing -- colour-coded bracelets indicating how staff want to be greeted.
At the reception of Create Media Group, employees can choose between green bracelets, to show fist bumps are fine, yellow ones to indicate they can chat without touching, and red bands to keep a distance from others.
"Anybody can walk into the reception, they pick one of those bands up and they put that on and it gives a very clear signal to anyone else who is interacting with them on how close to get," said Tom Otton, managing director at Create Media Group.
Individuals may have differing views on how to deal with COVID-19.
"In terms of personal choice... there is no easy way for people to understand where someone is coming from," Otton said.
The United Arab Emirates has seen an "alarming" increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past three weeks, the health ministry has said. The number of COVID-19 infections in the Gulf state since the start of the pandemic has exceeded 67,000 with 376 deaths.
The UAE could reintroduce an overnight curfew in areas of the country where there are higher numbers of COVID-19 infections, a government official said on Saturday.
At Create Media Group building, some employees are feeling comfortable about resuming social life and work from offices, but others remain cautious.
"We work in the field of photography and we meet many people, and members of my family at home are very old. I have to take all precautions," said Mohammed Abu Youssef, the company's social media manager, pointing to his yellow band.
- How to set pandemic boundaries for relatives
- Will we ever touch (professionally) again?
- Why we cover what politicians wear
- Trying to make it big online? Getting signed isn’t everything
- 5-minute pandemic stress resets
- The simple joys of tamarind
- How pandemic could change home design
- Second-hand shoppers worry about favourite spots
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Bayern edge PSG 1-0 to claim Champions League
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip is accused of documenting bribes as his wife’s wealth
- Padma Bridge workers asked not to share its photos, info on social media
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- Bangladesh plans to open antigen tests for COVID-19
- Neymar finally grows up
- Hong Kong researchers document first case of virus reinfection
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Bangladesh govt reminds employees not to speak to media without permission