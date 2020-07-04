Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 08:17 PM BdST
Different kinds of colourful facemasks have become a part of fashion across the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a man in India has taken the measures to prevent infection to the next level by wearing a mask made of gold.
Shankar Kurhade, 48, of Pune, claims his gold mask weighs 50 grams and costs around $3,870, according to Reuters.
Shankar Kurhade shows his face mask made out of gold as he poses for a photograph amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune, India, July 4, 2020. Reuters
His action obviously reminds all of the fact that life is precious. Kurhade, however, is not sure whether the mask will be effective, according to local media reports.
Videos and photos of Kurhade that went viral on social media showed the man’s affection to gold as he wears a load of golden ornaments, including a thick chain around his neck, a huge bracelet, and big rings.
India on Saturday reported its highest daily spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 648,315. The death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities.
Pune man wears #gold_mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh#coronavirus #pune pic.twitter.com/dSPmeyYWCE— Bikram Keshari Sahoo ( Bunu )ବନ୍ଦେ ଉତ୍କଳ ଜନନୀ (@BikramK64479623) July 4, 2020
