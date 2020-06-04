Outdoor Swiss hotel 'rooms' give new meaning to light and airy
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2020 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 08:01 PM BdST
Two Swiss conceptual artists are offering seven open air “hotel rooms” this summer across a “performance space” encompassing eastern Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Guests “perform”, without an audience, by spending the night in a double bed with unobstructed views of majestic landscape.
The services of a white-gloved “modern butler” — often a local farmer in jeans and Wellington boots — are included in the 295 Swiss francs ($300)-a-night cost.
Created by twin brothers Frank and Patrik Riklin and partner Daniel Charbonnier, the “Zero Real Estate” project aims to explode traditional approaches to hospitality in the country known for its luxurious mountain and lakeside resorts.
“The idea is that with ‘Zero Real Estate’, we make others the performers by performing the concept of real estate without hotel rooms,” Frank Riklin said during a preview.
Previous versions of the installation have featured beds in a nuclear bunker and at an elevation of 1,600 meters (5,250 feet) in the mountainous Grisons region of eastern Switzerland.
The novel coronavirus pandemic could make the concept event more attractive, the brothers say.
“The room without a wall and roof also shows a kind of liberation. There is probably no other place to enjoy a better ventilated room than this during summer in Switzerland,” Patrik Riklin said.
And if it rains? Guests can retreat to standby shelters in local farmhouses or barns.
- EU lawmaker reveals more than intended in video call
- Loving the lockdown
- Temperature checks and desk shields: CDC suggests big changes to offices
- Malaysian wins right to challenge gay sex ban
- Makeup and the mask. It’s about the eyes
- Couples who eat together may not stay together
- Artisans behind Italian fashion in despair
- Simple stretches to combat all that sitting
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Police seize car used by Ron Sikder in case over ‘abduction’ of Exim Bank execs
- Remittances spur Bangladesh forex reserves to record $34.23bn amid pandemic
- bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam
- Chhatra League leader returns ‘mistakenly sent’ aid money
- Hasina writes in Guardian to explain how Bangladesh battled twin perils of cyclone and coronavirus
- Between lives and livelihoods? WHO says leaving lockdown is a balance between the two
- United Hospital sued by fatal fire victim’s family