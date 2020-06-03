EU lawmaker reveals more than intended in video call

The European Parliament's official live broadcast showed Ireland's Luke Ming Flanagan wearing a shirt and sitting on the edge of an unmade bed with his legs crossed, rubbing his thighs as he addressed an agriculture committee for two minutes.

Flanagan, of the left-wing Group of the European United Left - Nordic Green Left faction, offered a sanguine explanation of the video call incident:

"I was just back from a run so was in my shorts. Decided to put on a shirt to look kinda respectable! That didn't work out very well!," he told Reuters.

His light-hearted response won him sympathy on social media where many people shared their own struggles with video calls and working from home amid the pandemic.