EU lawmaker reveals more than intended in video call
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2020 03:30 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2020 03:30 AM BdST
A European Union lawmaker on Tuesday was reminded of the perils of videoconferencing when he appeared to be wearing no trousers as he discussed policy matters with his peers.
The European Parliament's official live broadcast showed Ireland's Luke Ming Flanagan wearing a shirt and sitting on the edge of an unmade bed with his legs crossed, rubbing his thighs as he addressed an agriculture committee for two minutes.
Flanagan, of the left-wing Group of the European United Left - Nordic Green Left faction, offered a sanguine explanation of the video call incident:
"I was just back from a run so was in my shorts. Decided to put on a shirt to look kinda respectable! That didn't work out very well!," he told Reuters.
His light-hearted response won him sympathy on social media where many people shared their own struggles with video calls and working from home amid the pandemic.
- EU lawmaker reveals more than intended in video call
- Loving the lockdown
- Temperature checks and desk shields: CDC suggests big changes to offices
- Malaysian wins right to challenge gay sex ban
- Makeup and the mask. It’s about the eyes
- Couples who eat together may not stay together
- Artisans behind Italian fashion in despair
- Simple stretches to combat all that sitting
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- It is not whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- Police arrest 4 for stealing cash from National Bank vehicle, recover Tk 6m
- 8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
- Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
- Abdul Monem, a revered constructor who rose from humble beginnings
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- New Ebola outbreak in Congo, already hit by measles and coronavirus