Clawing back normality: Bangkok cat cafe reopens after virus shutdown
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 04:46 PM BdST
As Thailand’s capital cautiously reopens many restaurants shuttered over coronavirus fears, the feline “employees” of the Caturday Cafe are back at work.
The few dozen friendly cats typically lounge around the cafe, breaking up naptime to saunter over to human customers for snuggles and belly rubs.
The friendly furballs give some much-needed outside contact for Thais who have mostly been confined to home during weeks of semi-lockdown with most non-essential businesses closed.
“Earlier, we could not go out anywhere which makes us a bit stressed out. But since we can come to meet the cats, we feel more at ease and relaxed,” said regular customer Pantip Keeseeree, who said she came as soon as she heard the cafe had reopened.
Like other businesses across Thailand, the cafe has new rules aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Before entering, customers must have their temperature checked and wash their hands, and once inside must wear a mask at all times.
“Actually, the number of customers is nothing like it used to be. Over 50% have decreased for both Thai and foreign customers,” said cafe owner Arisa Limpanawongsanon.
Arisa has a total of 50 cats, of several different breeds, and around 35 of them rotate between her home and the cafe every now and then.
As an extra precaution, the cats have dry baths, their fur brushed and eyes cleaned every day.
Thailand on Friday reported eight new coronavirus cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,000 cases and 55 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
- Couples who eat together may not stay together
- Artisans behind Italian fashion in despair
- Simple stretches to combat all that sitting
- Italy’s beautification: Hair salons are back
- Rooms by the hour for people weary of quarantine
- Have you given yourself a tattoo yet?
- 14m Britons ready to get on their bikes
- At the drive-in
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases