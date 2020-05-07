Deaf Belgians demand transparent masks for lip-reading during coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 07 May 2020 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 01:05 AM BdST
As Belgium obliges people to wear face masks on public transport and recommends them elsewhere to limit the spread of the coronavirus, deaf people are calling for transparent masks to allow them to communicate with others.
For the hearing-impaired who rely on lip-reading to complement sign language, even buying an ice cream can be difficult, as shop assistants wear medical or home-made cotton masks that cover almost half the face.
"We are no longer able to read lips. It prevents communication," said Marie-Florence Devalet of Belgium's French-speaking deaf federation, saying it can add to the anxiety of living through a pandemic.
"When the mask is not see-through, it may worry fragile people, it disturbs them psychologically and it worries them," she told Reuters.
Over 5% of the world's population – or 466 million people – has disabling hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization.
Belgium, like other European countries, is slowly coming out of lockdown as the wave of transmission of the coronavirus eases, but donning masks is new to much of the population.
Educator Nicolas, wearing a partially transparent mask, uses sign language to communicate with a student at the Royal Institute for the Deaf Mute, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, May 4, 2020. Reuters
At the Royal Woluwe Institute in Brussels, a special needs school, teachers are sewing masks that contain a transparent window to show the mouth, adapted from a model on the internet, which can be especially important for children with autism.
However, each mask takes 30 minutes to make and requires a double layer of cotton fabric, ribbons and a plastic sheet.
One charity in Belgium's Dutch-speaking Flanders region has created videos in Dutch teaching people how to make the masks with a transparent window for the mouth. French and English videos are being developed.
"Our (school) children need to see the whole (emotional)picture, not just moving the hands and sign language," said Wendy Schellemans at the Royal Woluwe Institute. "We made these masks so they could look at everything we were showing, even our emotions."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Deaf Belgians demand transparent masks for lip-reading during coronavirus
- People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper … and Pelotons?
- Iftar crowds go missing under lockdown shadow in Dhaka
- Frustrated by crowds, coastal states weigh what to do about beaches
- People are talking about ‘travel bubbles.’ But could they work?
- Everyone is giving away cash on Instagram
- How to livestream your wedding
- New Zealanders crave fast food as country eases out of lockdown
- A Ramadan like no other: Images from around the world
- We’re shopping a ton online. Let’s be conscientious about it
Most Read
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
- RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus
- 15 funerals a day: The pace of death stuns Brooklyn Muslims
- Bidyanondo volunteers reject Chairman Kishor’s resignation amid religious slurs
- Coronavirus cases shoot up among policemen as lockdown wears on