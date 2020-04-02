Home > Lifestyle

Spider-Man to the rescue! Superhero jogger cheers kids in England

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 12:02 AM BdST

Previous Next
The northern English town of Stockport has a new hero in the battle to keep kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown: Spider-Man!

Jason Baird, a local 34-year-old martial arts teacher, has taken to dressing up as the Marvel superhero for his daily jog, replete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults.

Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Stockport, Britain, April 1, 2020. Reuters

Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Stockport, Britain, April 1, 2020. Reuters

Swapping the towering skyline of New York for suburban Stockport, a town known for its hat-making heritage, Baird stopped by a primary school on Wednesday and adopted Spider-Man's iconic crouching pose for waving children.

"It's just Co-op, and then I'll be back," Baird said of his route, referring to the local grocery store.

Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Stockport, Britain, April 1, 2020. Reuters

Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Stockport, Britain, April 1, 2020. Reuters

Following his visit to the school, Baird posed for a selfie with a policeman - contrasting with his opposite number in New York who sometimes had a strained relationship with the authorities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Newlyweds Yadira Garza and Joel Gonzalez, from Mexico, pose for a photo during their honeymoon on board the cruise ship MS Zaandam, in this Mar 21, 2020. Reuters

Newlyweds' honeymoon cruise goes awry over coronavirus

A pair of diners at Suppa, a hot pot restaurant in Hong Kong, on March 9, 2020. The New York Times

When a star dish is blamed for spreading coronavirus

Chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam March 25, 2020. REUTERS

Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'

SSUNZY, a beauty content YouTuber, records YouTube video clips on makeup tutorials catered to those wearing masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a studio in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

S Korean fashion evolves in the time of coronavirus

Wellesley College seniors pose for a group photo during an unofficial

The class of COVID-19

Children take part in a yoga class at Mount Genius English School, in Kathmandu, on Jan 27, 2020. The New York Times

Nepal makes yoga mandatory for school children

Tejal Rao, the California restaurant critic for The New York Times, cooks in New York, Feb 18, 2020. Rao chooses 10 essential Indian recipes that aren't limited to her biography. Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks. The New York Times

Tejal Rao’s 10 essential Indian recipes

Some couples are cautiously moving ahead, while others are forced to delay their

Coronavirus puts a wrinkle in wedding industry

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.