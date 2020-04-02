Spider-Man to the rescue! Superhero jogger cheers kids in England
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2020 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 12:02 AM BdST
The northern English town of Stockport has a new hero in the battle to keep kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown: Spider-Man!
Jason Baird, a local 34-year-old martial arts teacher, has taken to dressing up as the Marvel superhero for his daily jog, replete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults.
Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Stockport, Britain, April 1, 2020. Reuters
"It's just Co-op, and then I'll be back," Baird said of his route, referring to the local grocery store.
