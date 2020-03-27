Home > Lifestyle

Eat it: Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Mar 2020 08:38 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 08:38 AM BdST

Previous Next
You’ve got to eat it, to beat it: That’s the philosophy of one Hanoi chef who is attempting to boost morale in the Vietnamese capital by selling green, coronavirus-themed burgers.

Laughing in the face of the global pandemic, Chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days moulding dozens of green-tea stained burger buns complete with little “crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus.

“We have this joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it,” said Tung, at the Pizza Home takeaway shop in downtown Hanoi.

“That’s why the coronavirus isn’t scary anymore after you eat a burger in the shape of the virus itself. That way of thinking spreads joy to others during this pandemic,” said Tung.

A burger shaped as coronavirus is seen at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam March 25, 2020. REUTERS

A burger shaped as coronavirus is seen at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam March 25, 2020. REUTERS

The shop has sold around 50 burgers a day, despite the growing numbers of businesses in Vietnam which have been forced to close because of the virus.

In mid-February, Vietnam said all known 16 COVID-19 cases at the time had recovered, but that changed after an influx of overseas visitors and returning Vietnamese citizens brought an uptick in cases.

There are now 148 recorded cases of the virus in Vietnam, but no reported deaths, according to the health ministry.

Authorities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have ordered that all non-essential businesses should close although some food outlets, including Tung’s takeaway shop, are still open.

Taking his grandson out for a Coronaburger, Dang Dinh Quy, 66, viewed the luminous green burger as a morale-boosting treat.

“This coronavirus is very dangerous. But if we eat a burger in its shape, in our minds its like we are already victorious,” said Quy.

“If you want to beat it, you’ve got to eat it first”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam March 25, 2020. REUTERS

Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'

SSUNZY, a beauty content YouTuber, records YouTube video clips on makeup tutorials catered to those wearing masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a studio in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

S Korean fashion evolves in the time of coronavirus

Wellesley College seniors pose for a group photo during an unofficial

The class of COVID-19

Children take part in a yoga class at Mount Genius English School, in Kathmandu, on Jan 27, 2020. The New York Times

Nepal makes yoga mandatory for school children

Tejal Rao, the California restaurant critic for The New York Times, cooks in New York, Feb 18, 2020. Rao chooses 10 essential Indian recipes that aren't limited to her biography. Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks. The New York Times

Tejal Rao’s 10 essential Indian recipes

Some couples are cautiously moving ahead, while others are forced to delay their

Coronavirus puts a wrinkle in wedding industry

A Kurdish family members perform some exercises at a gym in Kirkuk, Iraq February 5, 2020. Reuters

How exercise affects food choices, weight

Singer Rihanna poses at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California Dec 11, 2014. REUTERS

Rihanna’s brand accused of deceptive marketing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.