In China's locked-down coronavirus city, grocery delivery is a lifeline
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2020 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 01:37 PM BdST
Reluctant to go outside for fear of catching the new coronavirus sweeping the Chinese city of Wuhan, Edward Wang found a lifeline: grocery delivery services provided by local retailers.
But with hundreds of thousands of other people in Wuhan also stuck inside their homes doing the same thing, and retailers struggling to get hold of their staff, the service became overloaded.
So for Wang, now in Canada after flying out of Wuhan on an evacuation flight, a daily ritual developed during his days on virtual lockdown in the city.
At the turn of midnight, grocery stores would open up their order book for the day's deliveries, and he would pounce to place his order before all the delivery slots were taken by other customers.
"You have to be very quick," he told Reuters by phone.
"Usually, if they release their inventory at midnight, the day before, you basically have to finish by 12:02 or 12:03, so within 2 or 3 minutes, otherwise, all the delivery schedules are booked up."
"There are basically no delivery people working right now. Basically for those stores, it is just the store manager driving their own private car around the neighbourhood trying to deliver groceries."
Wang grew up in Canada, and has family in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. He was in Wuhan when the coronavirus outbreak hit.
Canadian Forces personnel load luggage onto a bus for Canadians, who had been evacuated from China on an American charter plane due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. REUTERS
He recorded video footage on the plane after it landed, showing a Canadian immigration official, dressed in a face mask and goggles, addressing passengers
The official said that on disembarking, they would go through a sanitary footbath, and would have to hand over their used face masks and be given fresh ones.
"Welcome home," he said to the passengers.
The evacuees will now stay in quarantine in the Trenton military base for 14 days.
Wang said once he had been cleared as free of the virus by Canadian medical authorities, he planned to head to Vancouver, where his family has a home.
"I have not been in this kind of situation before, where I had to be evacuated from somewhere. You imagine things like this happening in war zones," he said.
He said he had weighed his options before deciding to fly to Canada. In Wuhan, he could limit the chance of infection by avoiding contact with other people. By boarding a plane, he would potentially put himself in contact with people who were infected.
On balance, though, he decided to leave because he believed China's healthcare services were struggling to cope.
"On the off chance that we do get sick, I'd rather get sick in Canada," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In China's locked-down coronavirus city, grocery delivery is a lifeline
- Fly me to the Moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage
- It’s 50 below. The past is a horror show. You’d dream of escaping, too
- Taking an Uber? 9 tips to ride safely
- The future is trashion
- There are no children here. Just lots of life-size dolls
- How can Generation Z compete with robots? Focus on the human touch
- New York’s best outdoor food fair? We may have found it
- Soaring onion prices force many to twist their taste buds in Dhaka
- Canada’s Ontario-wide mobile phone restrictions in classrooms now in effect
Most Read
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- What big business is saying about the coronavirus
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’