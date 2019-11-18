Soaring onion prices force many in Dhaka to tweak their taste buds
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2019 05:02 AM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 05:51 AM BdST
Many consider onion as an essential component of tasty dishes in Bangladesh, but a number of families have been forced to cut the consumption of the aromatic flavourful vegetable due to high prices.
As the amount of onion in restaurants’ shopping lists have dropped, many retailers have stopped trading in it following the fall in sale and also fearing possible losses in case of a fall in price and the produces rotting.
Taslima Begum, who cooks for three families in Mirpur’s Pirerbagh, said many in the neighbourhood have stopped consuming onion.
“We’ve also cut onion consumption. I usually needed one kg to cook for three days, but now it has been 15 days since I bought one kg of onion. The lot appears useable for three more days,” she said.
Babul Mia, the caretaker of a house in the area, cooks for himself only as his family do not live with him.
Fond of onion, he generally used two onions to fry an egg.
“Now I use half an onion to fry an egg in the morning and keep the rest to cook my lunch,” he told bdnews24.com.
At Barabagh, grocer Ruhul Amin said he did not buy onion after his stocks exhausted four days ago as demand dropped sharply.
People were asking for Tk 10 worth of onion while a single one would be costlier, according to him.
Another shopkeeper is in fear of huge losses if his stocks of 50 kg of onion rotted or remained unsold before the price started to drop.
He bought the lot at Tk 9,000 a week ago and could not sell 30 kg on Sunday.
Grocer Al Amin claimed a fall in demand led the profits from onion sale remain the same or drop despite the price hike.
Restaurateur Shafiqul Islam said: “Onion has become an essential part of the taste buds of the people of this region, including Bangladesh. A food can be eatable, but not much delicious without onion. Onion is a must for fish and meat recipes, biriyani and many other dishes.”
His chefs were complaining as he had to cut onion purchase, he said and added his Shah Paran Restaurant is no more serving onion for salad free of cost.
Ireen Sultana of Rupnagar, however, disagrees.
Onion is not essential, not even for taste, in cooking, according to her.
Considering the market situation, Ireen has started cooking without any onion.
She says it is still possible to diversify recipes without onion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Soaring onion prices force many to twist their taste buds in Dhaka
- Canada’s Ontario-wide mobile phone restrictions in classrooms now in effect
- Thinking about giving money to adult children? Think again
- How to say no during wedding season
- NOLTE in Dhaka’s Banani offers up to 40pc discount on kitchen, furniture collections
- Savouring the taste of memories in northern India
- Men, your bald spot looks great
- Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Thailand unveils puppies with royal pedigree
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Salman Rahman-led delegation meets World Bank officials in US
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Court to announce verdict on Nov 27
- Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims