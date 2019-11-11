Canada’s Ontario-wide mobile phone restrictions in classrooms now in effect
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2019 09:46 AM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 09:46 AM BdST
A ban on the use of cellphones and mobile devices in Canada’s Ontario classrooms comes into effect Monday.
The ban, first announced by the government earlier this year, had been delayed to give school boards time to implement the restriction, according to Global News, a Canadian media outlet.
Under the ban, students can only use personal mobile devices during instructional time if it is for educational purposes, for health purposes, or for special needs.
On Sunday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce released a short statement to the media ahead of the restrictions coming into effect.
“Our government heard clearly from parents and educators about the growing challenge related to distracted students in the classroom. When in class, students should be focused on their studies and not on social media,” he wrote.
“The cellphone restrictions coming into force on Monday is another step forward in providing a focused and academically-enriched learning environment for our students.”
The government said 97 percent of students, parents and teachers who participated in last year’s consultations called for cellphone use should be restricted.
Some schools already have similar policies, but the directive sets a provincial standard.
The Progressive Conservatives had proposed such a ban in their platform during the 2018 election campaign. The Ministry of Education says exceptions will be made “for health and medical purposes, to support special education needs, or for educational purposes as directed by an educator.”
The Toronto District School Board used to have a cellphone ban, but reversed it after four years to let teachers dictate what works best for their classrooms. The board has previously said that enforcing an outright ban was next to impossible, and said that to curb technology use would be to place limits on educational opportunities as well.
“At the TDSB, we encourage the use of technology in the classroom but for educational purposes only,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told Global News in a statement Sunday afternoon.
“Recent changes to the board code of conduct to address the direction of the Ministry of Education with regards cellphones essentially formalizes what schools in the TDSB have already been doing — using cellphones where appropriate to the lesson or topic at hand.”
A 2015 London School of Economics and Political Science paper found that “student performance in high stakes exams significantly increases” with a ban on mobile phones. The improvements were largely seen among the students who were normally the lowest achieving.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Canada’s Ontario-wide mobile phone restrictions in classrooms now in effect
- Thinking about giving money to adult children? Think again
- How to say no during wedding season
- NOLTE in Dhaka’s Banani offers up to 40pc discount on kitchen, furniture collections
- Savouring the taste of memories in northern India
- Men, your bald spot looks great
- Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Thailand unveils puppies with royal pedigree
- Extinction Rebellion takes aim at fashion
Most Read
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Cyclone Bulbul cuts its path through Bangladesh coast
- 5,000 homes damaged as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc on Bangladesh coast
- Mosharraf Karim turns down national award for 'comic role' in Komola Rocket