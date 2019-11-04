Home > Lifestyle

NOLTE in Dhaka’s Banani offers up to 40pc discount on kitchen, furniture collections

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Nov 2019 04:41 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 04:41 AM BdST

German kitchen and furniture brand is offering up to 40 percent promotional discount on kitchen and furniture collections at its store in Dhaka’s Banani 11.

Since its start, this brand aimed to transform the living and lifestyle of their customers, NOLTE said in a media release on Sunday.

Hence, products were developed and marketed in a fashion that they are not only meant to ease your life, rather they aim to let you experience a superior lifestyle, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

NOLTE offers up to 40pc discount

A woman making stuffed roti at the Kalasan Nursery Farm near the town of Karsog in Himachal Pradesh, India, April 7, 2019. In Himachal Pradesh, the northern Indian state straddling the Western Himalayas, Punjabi and Tibetan flavours meet. The New York Times

Savouring the taste of memories in India

Men, your bald spot looks great

Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the red color, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 16, 2019. Reuters

Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife

File Photo: An artiste performing a dance routine at Chhayanaut's Autumn Festival welcoming the season of Sharat in line with the Bangla calendar at Bakultola in Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts on Oct 10, 2019. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Bangla calendar revised

This undated handout picture shows Thai Royal puppies related to the pet dog of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok, Thailand. Royal Thai Palace via REUTERS

Puppies with royal pedigree

Extinction Rebellion protesters hold up posters outside the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week, Sep 15, 2019. Extinction Rebellion, or XR, a direct action climate movement, has swelled to millions of followers across the world in just 18 months, and it has the fashion business in its sights. The New York Times

Extinction Rebellion takes aim at fashion

Mirtha Munoz a 70-year-old runner participates in the Sky Race, Bolivia's toughest cycling competition - Bolivia Skyrace - Yolosa, La Paz, Bolivia - Oct 5, 2019 Mirtha Munoz in action during the Sky Race. The route known as

Biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.