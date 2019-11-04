NOLTE in Dhaka’s Banani offers up to 40pc discount on kitchen, furniture collections
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 04:41 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 04:41 AM BdST
German kitchen and furniture brand is offering up to 40 percent promotional discount on kitchen and furniture collections at its store in Dhaka’s Banani 11.
Since its start, this brand aimed to transform the living and lifestyle of their customers, NOLTE said in a media release on Sunday.
