Home > Lifestyle

Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Oct 2019 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 11:36 PM BdST

Previous Next
Zorica Rebernik has spent her life in red and plans to stay that way -- even after she dies.

After four decades dressing in the colour from head to toe, the 67-year-old Bosnian has had tombstones made for herself and husband Zoran -- whom she married wearing a red gown -- from a special red granite imported from India.

The retired schoolteacher lives in a red house, where she and Zoran eat from red plates, drink from red glasses and sleep in red bedding. Even her hair is dyed red.

"When I turned 18 or 19 there came a sudden, strong urge to wear red," Rebernik told Reuters. "There must not be a single dot of any other colour on my home decorations or clothes."

Wearing shades like scarlet and vermillion gives her "the feeling of strength and power".

Rebernik's obsession with the colour has made her a local celebrity in her hometown of Breze, close to Tuzla in northern Bosnia.

"Everybody knows me. As soon as people see me, they offer me different red things," she said, adding that she would reject any gift that was not red, no matter how precious.

She even goes to funerals dressed in red, eschewing traditional black.

The only problem is that her husband does not notice when Zorica wears something new. "I can't tell the difference. Everything is the same," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: An artiste performing a dance routine at Chhayanaut's Autumn Festival welcoming the season of Sharat in line with the Bangla calendar at Bakultola in Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts on Oct 10, 2019. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Bangla calendar revised

This undated handout picture shows Thai Royal puppies related to the pet dog of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok, Thailand. Royal Thai Palace via REUTERS

Puppies with royal pedigree

Extinction Rebellion protesters hold up posters outside the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week, Sep 15, 2019. Extinction Rebellion, or XR, a direct action climate movement, has swelled to millions of followers across the world in just 18 months, and it has the fashion business in its sights. The New York Times

Extinction Rebellion takes aim at fashion

Mirtha Munoz a 70-year-old runner participates in the Sky Race, Bolivia's toughest cycling competition - Bolivia Skyrace - Yolosa, La Paz, Bolivia - Oct 5, 2019 Mirtha Munoz in action during the Sky Race. The route known as

Biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'

After WWII, parents organised demonstrations, like this one in New York on Sep 21, 1947, calling for the continuing funding of child care centres. The city’s welfare commissioner dismissed the protests as “hysterical.” It took a global war, and its production demands on the country’s workforce, for the US to make meaningful child care provisions for working parents. The New York Times

Paid child care for working mothers?

Celebrities like Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Aniston, Tiger Woods and Neil Young have owned labradoodles. The New York Times

Labradoodle creator regrets making breed

FILE PHOTO: Maurizio Cattelan’s “America,” a fully functional solid gold toilet is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City, US, August 30, 2017. Reuters

Golden, going gone

Jeff Hutchinson and his wife Mary Beth Donnelly stand on a bridge he built over a creek on their Beaverdam, Va property, on Tuesday, Sep 3, 2019. Hutchinson retired in 2017 and keeps busy meeting with friends and working on home projects. The New York Times

My work life is over. What’s next?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.