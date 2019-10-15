Thailand unveils puppies with royal pedigree
Thailand has unveiled eight puppies related to the pet dog of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as the country observed the third anniversary of the monarch's death.
The black, brown and white puppies were born from two royal dogs artificially inseminated with semen from two male offspring of Khun Thong Daeng, the late king's pet.
The project was supported by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was crowned this year after a mourning period for his father.
"King Maha Vajiralongkorn kindly wished that Khun Thong Daeng's lineage be extended so that the people may remember late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Khun Thong Daeng," Kasetsart University said in a statement.
"The eight puppies are healthy," the university said of the Basenji hunting dogs.
Khun Thong Daeng died in 2015 and was beloved by many Thais for her loyalty to the late king.
