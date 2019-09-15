Home > Lifestyle

Golden, going gone. 18-karat gold toilet is stolen

>> Kaly Soto, The New York Times

Published: 15 Sep 2019 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 01:51 AM BdST

The golden go is gone.

A solid 18-karat gold toilet, titled “America” by its creator Maurizio Cattelan, was stolen early Saturday from an exhibit at Blenheim Palace, the Oxfordshire birthplace and family home of Winston Churchill.

The toilet was part of a larger exhibit featuring Cattelan’s work that began on Thursday.

The police said in a statement that they were investigating the burglary and that a 66-year-old man had been arrested but not charged. The toilet has not been recovered.

Jess Milne, a detective inspector, noted that the toilet was plumbed to the building so the theft “caused significant damage and flooding.” He said the police believe a “group of offenders” using at least two vehicles was behind the theft.

“We hope against hope that we can recover this precious work of art,” said Dominic Hare, the chief executive of Blenheim Palace. “It is deeply ironic that a work of art portraying the American Dream and the idea of an elite object made available to all should be almost instantly snatched away and hidden from view.”

The toilet was installed in September 2016 at the Guggenheim in New York City, where it was an instant Instagram splash.

Nancy Spector, the Guggenheim’s artistic director and chief curator, wrote on the museum’s website in 2017 that “more than 100,000 people have waited patiently in line for the opportunity to commune with art and with nature.”

The artwork is based on a common Kohler toilet and was created by a foundry in Florence. The work’s value was not disclosed, but Spector described it as “millions of dollars’ worth of gold.”

The Manhattan museum declined to comment on Saturday.

Randy Kennedy of The New York Times offered this review: “As a formal matter, I’ll say that the sculpture really looks its best when in use, sparkling so much it’s almost too bright to look at, especially during the flush, which may be a new postmodern sublime.”

© 2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jeff Hutchinson and his wife Mary Beth Donnelly stand on a bridge he built over a creek on their Beaverdam, Va property, on Tuesday, Sep 3, 2019. Hutchinson retired in 2017 and keeps busy meeting with friends and working on home projects. The New York Times

My work life is over. What’s next?

World Curry Expo in London on Oct 3

Desmond Napoles, a 12-year-old drag star who performs as Desmond is Amazing, in New York on Aug 15, 2019. Meet the rising drag stars of America. They’re tweens. The New York Times

Sashaying their way through youth

Joggers run at East River Park in Manhattan on Sep 22, 2018. A new study of physical activity and mortality finds that men and women who move around throughout the day, even if they just stroll or clean the kitchen and do not formally exercise, are less likely to die prematurely than people who almost never leave their chairs. The New York Times

For a longer life, get moving

A pedestrian uses a phone while he crosses an intersection in New York on Jun 4, 2019. There’s little concrete evidence to connect distracted walking to pedestrian deaths, according to a new report released by the city’s Transportation Department. The New York Times

Texting while walking ‘relatively safe’

Fuskahouse, a Bengali snack cart that opened in January, in New York, Aug. 23, 2019. The cart is one of two on the same patch of turf, both with virtually identical menus, headlined by fuchka, a Bengali snack that is kin to gol gappa in India’s north and pani puri in the west and south. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times)

Bengali snacks on a Jackson Heights block

FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of mixed fried and grilled chicken is seen in this picture illustration taken April 6, 2017. Reuters

KFC to test plant-based nuggets, wings

Domingo Perez Jr and Kathryn Landow, agents with Warburg Realty, host an adoption event with rescue animals from Animal Haven at the Morad Beekman, a building in New York, Jun 27, 2019. The New York Times

Can a puppy help sell your home?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.